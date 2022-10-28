Consider this period between Halloween and Thanksgiving. Technically at least, we’re not into the holidays yet, but we’re largely past the festivals and fall foliage.
Is this a quiet time before the activity storm of the holidays? Or are there clusterings of similar events on the region’s events calendars that suggest a season between the seasons?
Most women reading this – and more than a few men – probably are smirking at these questions. For it only took a look at one event calendar before the answer became apparent.
Silly me. This is Shopping Season.
Of course we know that’s true in the stores, where decorative Christmas items were competing for floor space with Halloween items well-before the end of October. But what hadn’t occurred to me is that Shopping Season is readily apparent on the events calendars as well.
Nonprofit organizations have scheduled holiday fairs and bazaars to generate earned revenue. Communities have scheduled open houses, shopping tours, and light-up nights to promote businesses.
Every county within our region has at least one – if not several – of these types of events on their calendars BEFORE Thanksgiving. Since the “Holiday Season” officially kicks off with Thanksgiving, this before-time has to be something else: “Shopping Season” is as good a name as any.
(Let me hasten to add this is also Hunting Season, which involves many of those who are not Shopping Season participants. But that’s a column for another day.)
Wandering through the calendars of events, another observation quickly became apparent: Along with the standard downtown and community shopping promotions, and cultural organizations’ bazaars and craft shows, are some interestingly different events – some of them off the beaten path – that offer engaging experiences and unique shopping selections.
The Winter Market at The Rivet in State College may be a good starting point. On Nov. 5-6 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., you can shop for unique products created by entrepreneurial artists called “makers.” The Rivet is a 5,000-square-foot makerspace where people can produce artistic products for sale.
In addition to established vendors, there will be a Makers Booth with a variety of products by makers who don’t have enough stock to be a vendor. Food trucks also will be on site. TheRivet.org.
In northern Indiana County on Nov. 5-6 and 12-13, you can experience a different maker tradition in the community of Smicksburg, where Amish families have been creating and selling their products for decades. On those two weekends, more than a dozen shops and restaurants will participate in the Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House.
Pottery, furniture, antiques, vintage merchandise and many other items will be offered at shops, a country store, a vendor mall – and even a winery. Smicksburg.net.
A Hope for Christmas Market will be offered on Nov. 19 at the Broad Top Picnic Grounds in Broad Top City – which is anything but a city – in an isolated coal field near the corners of Huntingdon, Bedford and Fulton counties. All day long people will be able to shop vendors while kids enjoy games and activities; there will be horse and carriage rides, a tree-lighting, movie and bonfire. For information visit the R.W. & BT Fire Company Facebook page.
A German Christkindl Market will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 19-20, at the Unter Uns Music and Entertainment Society in Altoona. Modeled after similarly named Christmas markets in Europe, the event will offer vendors, food and beverages, musical entertainment and kids’ activities.
Unter Uns has been contributing to Altoona’s Germanic heritage for a century now and is worth the visit. ArtsAltoona.org.
And, of course, there are a variety of other holiday-themed shopping events all over the region that didn’t make this short list. These events give Shopping Season a good name.
You can keep all of that holiday madness stuff after Thanksgiving. I’d rather go hunting – and I don’t even hunt.
