Our world is being rocked these days. Protests and riots. A rapid start to tropical-storm season. A politically divided nation fracturing further. And COVID-19 remains among us.
Amid all of this, the Alleghenies are going green. Just about all of our businesses can begin to operate again — at least to a limited degree. We can move around and associate more freely, resume some of the simple pleasures we’d been missing such as dining out.
Life in green will be interestingly unpredictable. Will the number of new cases continue to drop, level off or increase? Will we see fewer restrictions as the summer goes on or will we slide back into yellow or even red status?
Speaking personally, as we return to a more-normal way of life, this move into green status is prompting some introspection. I’ve been considering where I’ve been and how this experience is changing me.
In the pre-coronavirus past, I tended to be a rather intensely focused person, especially when it came to my work. Never a good multitasker, I learned early that focusing on a specific task to the exclusion of everything else produced my best work.
That tendency became increasingly problematic for me in recent years, because of the endless demands of my day job. That the work was important to me and of benefit to the community only reinforced the desire to focus on it.
The problem has been finding a balance with other parts of my life that should be just as important if not more so: practicing my faith, spending quality time with my family, recreating and enjoying leisure time.
Then the coronavirus swept the land and Pennsylvania shut down. Much of my work — especially the “busy” work — came to a halt. For the first time in years (I haven’t had a true vacation since 2011), I relaxed. Time slowed.
While I continued to work on other tasks and opportunities, my schedule eased and became more flexible. While sheltering at home, I found myself able to visit various churches through social media; communicate more with family members via phone and Internet conferencing; listen to music shared by others from shelters of their own.
Watching COVID-19 erupt and rage out of control in China, Italy, New York and, now Brazil has shaken me profoundly. Reading of the professional, selfless, seemingly tireless efforts of healthcare workers has inspired me. Experiencing the willing efforts of store clerks and cashiers to provide me with daily essentials, while knowing they were doing so at personal risk for marginal pay, has moved me.
Entering green status, I’m finding myself less-intensely focused upon my work, in more-frequent contact with my family, and more thoughtful about the situations of other people. My intent is to keep from backsliding in those areas as life goes on.
Whether considering the variety of responses to our current COVID-19 situation or the viral eruption of protests over racial inequalities, I’m struggling to avoid old ways of thinking, to examine these very serious matters with fresh perspectives, to consider what my responses should be.
One of my responses is that I’ve become a mask person. Until I’m advised differently by the authorities, I will be wearing a mask inside public places or outside when in close vicinity to other people.
This isn’t about me, since most masks won’t filter out the novel coronavirus. I’ll be wearing a mask to protect others from me, to do what I can to keep healthcare workers from being overwhelmed, as a courtesy to the grocery clerk, and to shelter African Americans who have suffered disproportionately from COVID-19.
While I can’t solve all of the complex racial issues wracking our nation or keep powerful storms from our shores or bring our political factions together or cure COVID-19, I hope to come out of this crisis situation as a better-balanced and more-caring person.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
