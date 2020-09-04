During normal times, my local bicycle shop displays dozens of new bicycles — mountain bikes and gravel grinders with sophisticated suspension systems, recreation bikes and cruisers designed for more-comfortable riding, sleek road and cyclocross bikes with their dropped handlebars.
But, of course, these aren’t normal times. When I was in the shop the other day to pick up some new inner tubes, there were maybe six or so bicycles of less-popular styles on the showroom floor.
On the other side of the shop, however, racks were filled with older bikes of an amazing variety of makes and styles. These bikes weren’t for sale; they were there for repair and servicing.
This local bicycle shop isn’t unique. You’ve probably noticed something similar in our big box stores. New bicycles are a rather rare commodity these days.
That so many bikes are coming in for servicing reveals that many people are rooting through the clutter in their basements or garages and pulling out old bikes that haven’t been touched for a decade or two. Upon discerning that they aren’t functioning properly, these folks are bringing them to the local bike shop for servicing.
All of this suggests a couple of silver linings to the COVID-19 cloud that continues to hover over us. First, it is proof that more people are embracing bicycling these days as a safe way to get outdoors and exercise.
But this scarcity and need for servicing of bicycles also hints at another silver lining to the COVID crisis that can be seen elsewhere:
Normally, my local sporting goods store has ranks of kayaks outside, standing on end along a side wall of the building. Now that wall is completely bare.
Have you been noticing used-car lots lately? Most of them have fewer vehicles on the lot. Recreational vehicle sales also are up, and as a result inventories are down.
“In 38 years I’ve never seen it this busy,” a local banker told me recently. “Everyone coming through the door wants a loan. It’s been crazy!”
Economists are reporting that durable-goods sales have risen sharply for three straight months. They were expecting that increase to taper off to 4.3 percent in July; instead, durable goods sales rose by 11.2 percent – almost three times the predicted level.
What’s driving all of this is a good question. Probably the economic stimulus money is helping. And it certainly suggests that a lot of people have enough confidence in the stability of their household income that they are not hesitating to borrow and spend money.
The low inventories suggest we’re seeing more quirky supply line disruptions as well, much like we endured for periods of time with toilet paper, sanitizer, masks, flour, treated lumber and other products and materials.
Just as the novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the global economy, so it is creating weird divisions between businesses, households and individuals.
While some businesses are closing their doors for good, others are having banner years. As some employees see not only their job but their entire industry disappear, others complain of too much work.
It’s bemusing to hear people and politicians bemoan the lack of “fairness” in various situations relating to the pandemic. There’s absolutely nothing “fair” about this, and there’s nothing we can do to make the pandemic’s impact fair.
But we can perceive and seize the opportunities that are emerging from it. There are lots of them. And they reveal themselves when we stop denying the dark cloud of COVID and start looking for the silver linings within.
What the bicycle shop, sporting goods store and used-vehicle lot suggest is that these abnormal times require new, creative thinking. People — with money to spend — want to improve their quality of life during this pandemic.
Businesses and individuals who find ways to satisfy these unfulfilled demands will ride this pandemic wave effectively and emerge from the dark cloud with silver.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.