I stole a ski outing in December. At least that’s what it felt like.
Tom, my neighbor and most-regular recreational companion, and I were chatting one Saturday and learned that we both had the following Sunday afternoon available. Assured by our wives that they could care less, we went for it.
Now available weekend afternoons and favorable weather conditions almost never coincide for me, and I wasn’t hopeful for such a congruence on this occasion. Around our homes, halfway down into the Conemaugh Valley, there was very little snow.
We took our skis but were prepared to leave them in the car and hike, depending upon the conditions we found. Warily we looked at the principal feeder trail as we drove by it to the parking area.
Thankfully, Laurel Summit sits about 1,600-feet higher in elevation than our homes do, and on this day that made all the difference. While there wasn’t an abundant amount of snow, there was enough for us to enjoy a fine ski. Early in December!
Sadly, in this time of climate change, one has to be opportunistic and fortunate to enjoy much winter-season recreation here in the Alleghenies outside of the resorts. My supplies of opportunity and good fortune both tend to be rather meager.
It’s snowing hard as I write this – and the webcam shows skiable conditions atop Laurel Hill – but I’m working on this column and can’t go. If you hold regular employment or have other steady demands on your time, you are in a similar situation.
State recreation officials realize the challenge and have taken a fine step to help us out. If you visit DCNR.Pa.Gov, you’ll find the “State Parks Winter Report.”
This report monitors snow and ice conditions at state parks across the commonwealth. When you do have the opportunity, you can use this tool to help you decide where to go and what to do.
You can go to a specific state park – let’s say Keystone, for example – and learn that the park offers sledding, skiing, ice skating and ice fishing. You will also see whether current conditions are favorable for those activities or not.
Or you can pick a favored activity, such as snowmobiling, and get a list of all of the parks where there are suitable conditions available. Selectable activities include cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, sledding, ice skating, ice fishing and ice boating.
Even if you don’t have an interest in such recreational activities, our region offers other ways and reasons to enjoy the winter season – at least for a bit.
Somerset and Ligonier both offer winter festivals that mix crisp air, ice and snow with shopping, eating and browsing. Uptown Somerset’s Fire and Ice Festival is Jan. 17-19, SomersetInc.org; Ligonier’s Ice Fest is Jan. 25-26, Ligonier.com.
The region’s four-season resorts all offer special events during the winter: Blue Knob features Snowfest, Feb. 7-9, BlueKnob.com, and Nemacolin Woodlands has Winterfest on Feb. 8, Nemacolin.com.
Seven Springs draws thousands of people from across Pennsylvania for the annual Special Olympics Winter Games, Feb. 9-11. Hundreds of athletes will compete in Alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing.
They will be joined by coaches, family members, friends and many, many volunteers who will combine to make this the warmest event of the year at the Seven Springs Mountain Resort. 7Springs.com.
The Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve just outside Latrobe near St. Vincent College has embraced the season with several events. On Jan. 31, there will be an “Owl Prowl” evening hike.
On Feb. 6, the Reserve offers a Nature Play Day for children from birth to age 2. And on any day the Reserve is open, you can borrow snowshoes. WPNR.org.
With all of these activities and events out there just waiting to be picked, you should be able to steal an outing of your own. Go ahead. I won’t tell if you don’t.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
