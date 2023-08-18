Consider three museums in Pittsburgh:
The Heinz History Center explores and presents engaging, interactive experiences with the region’s past – the French and Indian War, the Lewis and Clark Expedition, glassmaking, the African-American journey from slavery to freedom, Pittsburgh’s industrial innovations and western Pennsylvania’s sports history.
The Andy Warhol Museum is the largest museum in the nation dedicated to one artist, a Pittsburgh native who transcended art to become a pop culture icon. True to his life and legacy, “the warhol:” exhibits both his work and that of contemporary artists inspired by him, offers an active cultural calendar and is pursuing a bold plan to turn Pittsburgh’s North Shore into “The Pop District.”
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh focuses its attention and resources upon developing permanent and temporary exhibits that are creative, educational and always fun. This museum also draws upon cultural influences for temporary exhibits – such as a kids’ Public Broadcasting Series program and an author of children’s books – while permanent exhibits explore concepts of kindness, creativity, waterplay, physical play and nature.
These three museums in Pittsburgh really couldn’t be more different. However, they now share a rare distinction. All three have been ranked within the top five museums in the nation within their respective genres.
According to the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the Warhol was ranked fourth within the best art museums category; the Children’s Museum achieved second place among Children’s Museums nationwide, and the Heinz History Center also took second place honors among the nation’s top history museums.
Even more impressively, Pittsburgh is the only city to have three different museums achieve top-five rankings. Clearly Pittsburgh is doing something right – especially given Pittsburgh’s smaller size when compared to much larger major metropolitan areas.
Community size matters when it comes to cultural assets, because museums and other cultural institutions cannot generate sufficient earned-revenue to be self-supporting; they depend upon a variety of other resources such as public grants, foundation gifts and individual donors to fully achieve their missions.
Generally speaking, the larger the community, the broader and deeper the philanthropic pool is for cultural organizations to draw from. The more support they receive, the more resources they have to hire staff and to develop more varied and sophisticated programming.
So how is Pittsburgh able to support its cultural institutions so effectively that three of them rank within the top five in the nation? An abundant and well-endowed foundation community is one critical resource; another is the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD).
Thanks to state legislation passed in 1993, people in Allegheny County pay a 7% sales tax rather than the 6% charged everywhere else (other than Philadelphia). That extra penny on each dollar goes to the RAD, which gives half of the money collected to municipalities and the other half to libraries, parks, arts organizations and other regional attractions such as museums.
Since 1995 more than $2 billion has been invested in Allegheny County’s cultural organizations. Proof of the fund’s effectiveness? All three of Pittsburgh’s Top Five museums receive funding annually from the RAD.
As executive director of a small cultural organization that continually struggles with under-funding, I regularly see how too much demand on too-limited a staff is detrimental to my organization’s mission. More support through foundations or a mechanism such as a RAD would enable us to add needed staff. My organization’s ability to achieve its mission would improve dramatically.
Meanwhile, the achievements of Pittsburgh’s three museums are worth celebrating – and experiencing. This is the month to do so, as these museums are providing free admission to all visitors through the end of August.
Now if ways could be developed to spread operating support across a broader region, we would see more cultural organizations around the Alleghenies receive recognition for distinction.
For more information on how to arrange “3 for Free” admissions, visit RadWorksHere.org.
