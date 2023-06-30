We celebrate the Fourth of July as the apex of summer with outdoor gatherings and pyrotechnics. When did you last reflect upon the roots of this holiday; the boldness and courage and sacrifices that made our Independence Day a reality?
The eight years of the Revolutionary War (1775 to 1783) were so long ago, and things were so different, that it is hard for most of us to think of it as anything other than narratives in history books or exhibits in museums.
The American Battlefield Trust is working to change that. It’s “Soldier Life of the American Revolution: A 360 Virtual Reality Experience” seeks to place you in the midst of the war.
Using a special viewer or moving the screen on your computer or mobile device enables you to watch the soldiers, peer at the sky or study the ground. Everywhere you turn, there is activity.
You’ll see white-smocked soldiers walking warily within a pine stand dimmed by a gray, overcast sky. Sharp reports of musket fire and drifting smoke of discharged black powder send them scrambling for cover.
In another scene soldiers bring their wounded comrade back to camp, using canvas as a stretcher. The pain from the unshown injury (the implication is a bone shattered by a musket ball) has him writhing on the ground.
Watch the ABT’s video, “Valley Forge: The Revolutionary War in Four Minutes,” and within that time you’ll realize how closely our upstart of a nation came to losing our war of independence.
About a year and a half after independence had been declared, prospects were looking grim. The British had captured Philadelphia – not only the nation’s capital but the largest population center in America at the time.
The Continental Congress had fled to York. The commander-in-chief, George Washington, and his Continental Army were licking their wounds at Valley Forge after a failed counter-attack at Germantown.
Despite the fact that more men died of disease and exposure during the bitter winter of 1777-78 at Valley Forge than during any single battle, Washington and his officers were able to use that time to reorganize their army into a more-effective fighting force.
Like many conservation trusts, the American Battlefield Trust seeks to preserve and keep battlefields available to the public, free of development that would harm or mask the legacy of what happened there. Along with the Revolutionary War, their mission covers the War of 1812 and the Civil War as well.
But this is a 21st-century trust. Not content to simply acquire, conserve and present property, the ABT actively works to develop new ways to tell the stories of those battlefields using modern technology.
Go to its website, Battlefields.org, and you can access a trove of articles, illustrated maps, interactive digital products and videos – all visually enhanced with engaging paintings, drawings and graphics. “The American Revolution Experience,” for example, tells the stories of 21 people – men and women, patriots and loyalists, Europeans and Native Americans – the impact they had on the war and the impact war had on them.
Or access the ABT’s YouTube channel, where there are hundreds of videos. There, for example, you can see and hear an illustrated overview of the entire war in 36 minutes.
Another 19-minute narrated video offers an animated map of the entire war, while others of similar length focus upon the war in the Northern or Southern states. And there are a number of special-focus videos that run four minutes each.
Now the ABT is venturing into virtual reality, having produced initial programs for both the Revolutionary and Civil wars. These 360-degree programs are professionally and innovatively produced and feature knowledgeable, authentically dressed and equipped reenactors.
This is a good time to learn more about our American Revolution. Spending even four minutes with an American Battlefield Trust video may make that hot dog taste better – and that skyrocket more spectacular.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com. ©2022 Hurst Media Works
