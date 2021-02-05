Groundhog Day dawned a sheer gray, woven evenly from one side of the Conemaugh Valley to the other. The view out my office window was almost a study in halftones.
A few inches of powdery snow had fallen overnight, covering everything with an even layer of pure white that uniformly clothed the landscape. Yet it laid thinly enough to reveal rather than obscure the underlying details of rooftops, walks and yards.
Tracing the valley were dark ribbons of streets that had been plowed and treated. Streetlights still sparkled, accentuating rather than illuminating as daylight asserted its dominance.
That dominant light was gray, though, and couldn’t have been more consistent had it been fabric from the same bolt, lacking even hints of brighter or darker patches anywhere.
Little more than an hour’s driving time to the north, Punxsutawney Phil was seeing his shadow and pronouncing another six weeks of winter. But had Phil exited a burrow in Johnstown, there would have been no shadow to see; he’d be telling us to get ready for spring – in Groundhogese, of course.
Then I emerged from my heated burrow to shovel about three inches of snow from my walks. Standing on the back porch, I tasted the crisp, clean air and found it cold-filtered as only winter can do it.
Next to being on skis or snowshoes, shoveling recently fallen powder is my favorite wintertime activity. Because it is fresh-fallen, the snow is as pretty as it gets; because it’s powder, the work required to move it is more invigorating than laborious.
The few inches of light snow fly off the curved shovel blade with a quick flick. The task progresses quickly.
Unlike wet, heavy snowfalls that have been known to bring on heart attacks in people my age (something I think about more these days than in my younger years), and unquestionably require some real work, shoveling a few inches of powder is almost effortless.
So often winter demands that we handle it on winter’s terms. Getting out early and shoveling fresh snow is handling winter on my terms.
Neighbors are out, tending to their own walks. We wave and smile.
The task is done quickly, joyfully. My wife now can get to and out of the garage without any inconvenience. My car has been brushed off and will be ready for use once I’ve scraped some windows.
Before the groundhog is done signing autographs and returning to his Punxsutawney burrow, I’m finished and back in the house, sipping a hot cup of coffee, ready for the day.
Groundhog Day is a pleasant diversion. For the first time this season, people corporately are thinking about spring; and that’s fine, spring always is a delightful thought.
But in truth this is our mid-point of winter. This day’s real significance is that it represents the halfway mark for our northern hemisphere as it continues to turn more of its face to the sun.
Ancient Europeans, for whom winter could be a test of survival, found mid-winter’s mark a cause for commemoration and found various ways to do so. Germans turned to hedgehogs to predict the weather; those who immigrated to Pennsylvania decided that groundhogs could be forecasters as well.
The tradition has taken on a rather amazing life of its own. Thousands nationwide focus on a little Western Pennsylvania town, Signs sprout, cursing or praising Phil depending upon the year’s prediction, and begin their countdown to spring.
For me, however, this Groundhog Day was a reminder of winter’s beauty and finer qualities, which certainly can be enjoyed on skis or a snowmobile, but also can be appreciated with a stroll around the neighborhood or a quick job of shoveling the walk.
Groundhog Day’s significance doesn’t have to begin and end with spring’s prediction. It can be a good day to celebrate winter.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
