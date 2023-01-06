With eyes glued to the video screen, everyone joins the countdown as the iconic ball descends in New York’s Times Square: “…four…three…two…one – Happy New Year!” People hug, kiss and sing:
“Should old acquaintance be forgot,
“And never brought to mind?
“Should old acquaintance be forgot,
“And old lang syne?”
So the new year begins with people gathered, celebrating a great, American holiday. Well, great, yes; but hardly American – at least in its roots and traditions.
For the arrival of the first day of the new calendar year is celebrated worldwide in a variety of different ways. And there may not be another holiday we celebrate that is more of a mash-up of imported traditions than this one.
Commemorations of the new-year’s arrival date back at least 4,000 years to the Babylonians. In 46 BCE Julius Caesar was credited with establishing Jan. 1 as the first day of his new calendar.
On that day Romans promised good conduct to Janus, a two-faced god who looked both backward and forward – an early record of New Year’s resolutions. Reinforcing the concept of annual improvement were 18th-century Christians in England, who used “watch night” services to reflect upon past sins and pray for help to live more godly lives.
Scots undoubtedly influenced our New Year’s events with their annual celebration of Hogmanay, which is their name for New Year’s Eve. The holiday’s roots are obscure but have been traced to Norse and Gaelic celebrations of the winter solstice.
For hundreds of years in Scotland, Hogmanay – not Christmas – was the traditional time for gatherings of family and friends, gift-giving, feasting and reflection. Also celebrated with late-night partying, countdowns and fireworks, Hogmanay still ranks as important as Christmas (which was only recognized by Scotland as a public holiday in 1958).
As midnight approaches, Scots form a circle, cross their arms and hold hands, then sing “Auld Lang Syne,” as written by poet Robert Burns:
“And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere!
“And gie’s a hand o’ thine!
“And we’ll tak a right guid willy waught,
“For auld lang syne.”
That we sing “Auld Lang Syne” is more likely due to a Canadian than a Scot, though. Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians played the song upon the arrival of the new year during national radio and television programs for more than 30 years.
Americans haven’t embraced the Scots’ traditional Hogmanay meal of haggis (meat mixture), neeps (rutabaga) and tatties (potatoes). In western Pennsylvania with its German and central European heritages, the meal is much more likely to be pork, kielbasa and sauerkraut.
Both in Europe and here, those foods represent prosperity and good fortune. Pork is favored because of its rich flavor and the fact that pigs move forward as they root for food.
Cabbage also symbolizes fortune (which is why it’s an old slang term for paper currency). Fermented sauerkraut was ready, following the fall harvest, back when fresh produce wasn’t available during the winter, and pairs well flavor-wise with pork.
Even the iconic ball drop in New York City’s Time Square is an import. Large, dropping “time balls” date to 1833 at England’s Royal Observatory at Greenwich, where the ball dropped daily at 1 p.m., enabling ship captains to set their chronometers to a standard time.
The system worked so well that at least 150 time balls were established in harbors worldwide during the 19th century. New York City’s first ball dropped to signal the New Year of 1908.
American-style football on New Year’s Day may be our nation’s only unique contribution. Everything else came from somewhere else.
Which makes this a true international holiday. It even has a common purpose: As each time zone reaches midnight, people there are looking forward to the year just ahead, with resolutions in mind to make their lives better.
For one day, people around the world share hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.