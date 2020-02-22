The luminescent trees were unexpected. Atop the 2,800-foot Laurel Summit, the world differed a bit from the one on display just a few hundred feet below around Jennerstown, where there were no crystalline-coated tree limbs.
But here they were, lining Laurel Summit Road, adding a special accent to a splendid winter scene. Fresh, soft snow was cushioned by evergreens and covered everything with a reassuring thickness.
“Reassuring” because we were hoping to cross-country ski and knew that conditions were likely to be marginal. There had been a couple of nice snowfalls over the past day or so, but there had been no snow base to begin with, so rocks and wet areas were a possible threat to good skiing.
Whatever the conditions, my companion, Tom, and I knew that friends would be there. The Laurel Summit Ski Patrol had announced they would be at the Warming Hut, instructing anyone interested on how to read maps, use compasses and tie knots – skills that can be useful out on the trails.
So we parked and headed into the Warming Hut, where we were greeted with warmth and tangible excitement. For while this was the second weekend of February, it was the first time the Warming Hut officially had been open this winter.
That’s how disappointing this season has been for those of us who enjoy various forms of winter recreation beyond the ski slopes (where snow can be made and maintained).
On this Saturday, though, conditions were good enough to attract the full-range of winter recreationists from hikers (who didn’t need their snowshoes) to skiers, snowmobilers, mushers and cyclists. The parking area was filled with dozens of vehicles.
Fearing that user traffic would further degrade what already were marginal conditions for skiing, Tom and I went farther along the Summit to trails that typically are less busy: Silvermine and Black Bear.
Initially, our decision was a good one. The first section of Silvermine Trail was smooth skiing with just enough packed powder to carry our skis within the solitary track that we found there.
Here, we found a two-faced forest. Having come from the northeast, the wet snow had coated that side of the tree trunks. When the trail shifted and we looked at the hardwoods from the southwest, those sides of the tree trunks were bare.
As Silvermine climbed a grade, we encountered more rocks, surfacing or sitting just below the snow surface, making for rougher skiing. A better base of snow typically takes care of such sections.
Exiting Silvermine, we skied along J.E. Miller Road for a short way and were quickly overtaken and passed by a young woman on short skis being pulled by a pair of mid-sized dogs. While she seemed to be skiing as much as she was being pulled, the team was well-coordinated and soon out of sight.
Black Bear Trail was relatively level and not as rocky. But that also resulted in low spots holding water. Once skis get wet they quickly collect snow, which stops the gliding action.
Try as I could to avoid the wet spots, before long I went through one. Almost immediately, my skis started to grab. Rubbing the undersides across rocks didn’t help much. Grumbling, I stopped, took off my skis and scraped them clean; the improvement made the delay worth it.
We were almost done anyway, soon exiting Black Bear and returning to our car along Laurel Summit Road. Back at the Warming Hut, we enjoyed more comradery while helping to close up for the day.
While conditions weren’t perfect, they were joyful. This was a winter holiday, because it really was one of the first good outings of the season, even though we were well into February.
I just hope this doesn’t become another annual holiday. Winter is supposed to be a special season – not just one special day.
