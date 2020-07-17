It’s mid-summer and we’re in the midst of green status — at least for now.
We should be going places while the going’s still good, right? But where? Especially if we want to remain safe?
There are plenty of places for the unconcerned — venues where live music is performed, and outdoor events that likely are drawing more than the 250-limit set by the state Department of Health.
But you won’t see any encouragement to go to such places in this space. We’re seeing the results of imprudent events and activities on a daily basis these days — even here within the Alleghenies.
Oh I get it: It’s summer. We need to get out and do things, be around others; and it so easy — or at least tempting — to slack off on the personal discipline.
Convinced that there must be some events and activities that we can enjoy, that will get us out and bring us together while still enabling us to socially distance, I surfed the region’s calendars of events to see what is being offered.
And one type of event jumped right out: farmers’ markets. These are among our region’s simple pleasures.
Each market is different in size, range of offerings and location. Farmers’ markets definitely are not a “been to one, been to all” activity. Each is a unique experience.
Every corner of our region offers at least one if not more. And even the largest of them — the Ligonier Country Market and the Springs Farmers’ Market — should offer safe and pleasant ways to spend some Saturday morning summer hours.
The Ligonier Country Market is the most diverse. In addition to fresh produce, this market features 150 vendors offering products ranging from meats and cheeses to honey, jams, and artisan products such as jewelry, soaps, woodwork, pottery and glass. LigonierCountryMarket.com.
Springs’ market features 80 vendors this year and will retain its Amish and agrarian accents with offerings of quilts, antiques, tools, original artwork and a flea market. Springspa.org.
While not nearly as large, other noteworthy farmers’ markets can be found in Altoona, Milb.com/Altoona/community/farmers-market; Ebensburg, EbensburgPA.com/farmers-market; Indiana, IndianaFarmMarket.blogspot.com; Johnstown markets downtown and in Westmont; Mount Union, and Somerset, SomersetCountyFarmersMarket.com.
The Wall that Heals, the traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be at the Bedford School District track in Bedford from July 23-26, where you can pick your time to visit. TWTHBedford2020.org.
Four National Park Service sites, the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield and the Johnstown Flood National Memorial have reopened and offer scheduled walks, hikes and programs. NPS.gov/AlPo, NPS.gov/FlNi, NPS.gov/FoNe, NPS.gov/JoFl.
For rainy days, reopening museums are becoming a good refuge. The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will reopen on Aug. 5 with 10 to 11 a.m. daily reserved for high-risk individuals and advanced online reservations required. TheWestmoreland.org.
And the events calendars revealed one interesting coronavirus-related innovation — or, perhaps, “throwback” would be more a more-accurate descriptor: drive-in movies.
In Bedford, the county fairgrounds are being turned into a drive-in movie theater every Saturday evening through Labor Day weekend, where a different family friendly movie is being shown each week. Patrons can buy tickets online at BedfordCountyChamber.com or at the gate.
While I intentionally haven’t listed any live-music events — either indoor or outdoor — in this column, because I don’t consider them safe, I will list one major country music show that’s scheduled for July 25 — not because I’m a fan, but because it seems safely creative.
There will be an “Encore Drive-in Night,” starring Blake Shelton with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, where people can get a major concert fix from the safety of their vehicles. Music lovers are invited to “Drive-in. Rock-out.” Ticketmaster.com/encore-BlakeShelton.
So there are some safe ways to get out in green this summer, even if most of our standard events have been canceled. Let’s enjoy our summer without making the Alleghenies another hotspot.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.