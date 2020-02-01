While there are no off-seasons for fine-arts fans – just changing exhibitions – the rest of us may need a bit more incentive to visit an art museum. Like a crappy, warmer winter.
Whether you want to blame global warming or random factors, this winter has been mild and relatively snow-free to date. Rather than receiving nice, continuing snowfalls that provide us with recreational opportunities, we been getting a bit of snow, followed by rain, which doesn’t benefit anyone except, occasionally, whitewater boaters.
Art museums aren’t weather-dependent. They generally are open throughout the week and if the weather isn’t conducive for travel one day, the museum is likely to be open when your next opportunity to visit occurs.
Right now our region’s fine-arts venues are offering a variety of exhibitions. There’s an outstanding national collection of African-American art, graphic art from the days of Woodstock, historical photography of Pennsylvania landscapes and railroad scenes, and an exhibition of artists from 19 southwestern Pennsylvania counties.
Organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum, “African American Art in the 20th Century” will display 45 works by 34 painters, sculptors and printmakers, dating from the 1930s through the 1990s. This traveling exhibition will open at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art of Greensburg on Feb. 15 and will remain there through May 10.
All of these artists made significant contributions to the national art scene of the 20th century. Through their art we will experience the heritage of Africa, the Harlem Renaissance, World War II, the Civil Rights movement and even visualizations of jazz. For more information, visit TheWestmoreland.org.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) has five branches. Ligonier’s is showing the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ 24th Annual Juried Exhibition through Feb. 2. Bedford has “Deeper Than Skin: R.T. Heckler and Timmy Ickes” through Feb. 9.
The Altoona branch is offering two exhibitions currently. “50 Years of Woodstock: Posters from the Collection of Mark Del Costello” is a display of modern graphic design that extends beyond music posters to theater, film, visual arts, advertising and political issues.
And the current William H. Rau exhibition, “Connecting to Community,” displays great examples of his albumen landscape photography from the turn of the 20th century.
You can get more information on SAMA and all of these exhibitions at SAMA-art.org.
In Johnstown, Bottle Works/Arts on Third Avenue is featuring the work of resident painter Alan Rauch who works “playfulness” into pieces that blur the lines between comic, abstract and realism. Concurrently, there’s an exhibit of St. Vincent College students’ photography. Both exhibitions run through Feb. 29. BottleWorks.org.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Johnstown’s West Hills is exhibiting “The Gift of Color,” the work of Heather Davis, a Bedford painter and sculptor, through Feb. 28. CACCC.org.
Juniata College in Huntingdon has a fine museum of art that currently is showing “Mining the Museum: Hidden Collections;” works from the permanent collection that have been selected by Juniata students. The exhibition is hanging through Feb. 8. Juniata.edu.
Our region also has two coverlet museums. Coverlets topped beds – much like quilts – during the late-18th and 19th centuries.
But unlike quilts, which are pieced together from existing fabric, coverlets were woven from scratch and represent an entirely different fabric-art tradition.
Bedford offers the National Museum of the American Coverlet. CoverletMuseum.org. Latrobe area’s St. Vincent College has the McCarl Coverlet Gallery. McCarlGallery.org. Both operate on regular hours throughout the week.
And Laurel Arts’ Dressler Center for the Arts in Somerset is the home of the Guild of American Papercutters National Museum, where amazing papercut works are exhibited year-round. Exhibitions, drawn from the museum’s extensive permanent collection, change twice annually. LaurelArts.org.
I do suggest that when you travel to one of these sites this winter, pack your skis or snowshoes. If your luck is like mine, that’s when it’ll snow.
