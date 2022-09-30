Decades ago, fiery foliage filled our ridges every fall. Scarlet red maples and blaze-orange sugar maples lined roadsides and pastures. Golden tulip poplars gilded hillsides. Oaks were regal in purple-tinged russet.
Admittedly, memory grows idyllic in older age, but yesteryear’s brilliant displays of fall foliage seemed to reoccur annually, almost without fail. Each reminded me anew of how amazing Allegheny autumns could be.
Blessed with an elevated view up the middle of the Conemaugh Valley, my office window enabled me to observe the annual progression on a daily basis as verdant hillsides grew more variegated then peaked with a crescendo of color.
Such things cannot be written of the past few seasons. Climate change, resulting in drier and warmer conditions, and invading insects such as the emerald ash borer, have altered the landscape and muted our annual foliage shows.
Much like long-suffering Pittsburgh Pirates fans, who approach each spring with new hope, I enter each fall with the thought: This could be the year for a spectacular fall.
Last year’s season started with promise. Adequate rainfall and some early cooler temperatures produced patches of bright colors. Then warmer weather returned, green leaves lingered, then largely withered and dropped disappointingly.
But 2022 offers another opportunity. Again, trees have been well-watered by rainfall during the late summer. Refreshed trees offer the potential of brilliant colors once the chlorophyll decomposes with the growing season’s end – given colder temperatures, and we’ve had a good start on those as well.
Clearly, I’m not the only one here thinking positively about this fall foliage season. Readers of USA Today have once again named the Laurel Highlands one of the top-10 destinations for leaf-peeping in the United States.
Now this distinction has as much to do with other attractions within the Laurel Highlands as it does with viewing fall foliage. Experiencing Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and the foliage surrounding it in the Bear Run Nature Reserve, for example, is an awe-inspiring combination.
Interestingly, this is the third year in a row that the Laurel Highlands has made it into USA Today’s top 10 – and that distinction can’t be based upon the results of the past couple of fall-foliage seasons because, frankly, they haven’t been distinctive.
However, we know what the Alleghenies (including the Laurel Highlands) are capable of producing in the way of spectacular fall colors. And when they come even close to that potential, the region is worthy of a top-10 ranking.
So what about this year? A good place to go for information on when and where to look for the best fall color is at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ website, DCNR.Pa.Gov.
With 130 native tree species spread across Pennsylvania’s still-extensive woodlands, including 2.2 million acres of state forestland and 121 state parks (not to mention federally operated forests, parks and natural areas), DCNR takes fall foliage season seriously.
Starting this week, DCNR will be issuing weekly reports on how the season is progressing, where it is peaking and the best places to see the foliage. The reports will be updated every Thursday.
On the national level, the best go-to resource seems to be SmokyMountains.com/park. Fall foliage is a big deal in the Smokies too, but officials there have been getting so many inquiries about nationwide foliage that they assembled a Foliage Prediction Map for the lower-48 states.
In our region, AccuWeather out of State College is predicting a good display of color this year, noting there’s been enough rain to bring out brilliant oranges and reds in the maples. Forecasters there are predicting peak foliage during the second and third weeks of October.
So there it is: websites and predictions for the 2022 fall foliage season. Hopefully, we’ll see a display reminiscent of the glory days.
And I’ll pass on the opportunity to make a cheap-shot comparison with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Their fans already are suffering enough.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.