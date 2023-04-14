Extended, extreme heat waves are killing people and livestock, scorching precious food crops and further stressing already struggling countries.
Record-setting droughts are being followed by equally extreme rains and snowfalls that also cause harm and only begin to recharge reservoirs and aquifers that have been drained by decades of overly dry conditions.
Increasingly powerful storm systems – tornadoes, hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons – are becoming more frequent, deadly and destructive.
Here in the Alleghenies, we’ve escaped these weather extremes so far. But we know what severe rain events do to our flood-prone valleys. How long before such an event happens here again?
Yet people continue to dismiss, rationalize or simply ignore all of these weather phenomena. For them, climate change isn’t real and the proposed corrective actions would be too disruptive of their businesses and lifestyles.
Do these same people dump unwanted bed mattresses along the sides of the road, leave their trash bags beside wooded lanes or toss empty beverage cups out the window? That wouldn’t surprise me, for the world is just a big convenient garbage can for all of these folks.
Admittedly my connection of climate-change deniers with trash dumpers and litterbugs is only a theory.
But it seems that climate-change deniers, trash dumpers and litterbugs all are guided by the conviction that the Earth is big enough to handle their bit of abuse. Ecological problems are someone else’s concern – and too big to do anything about anyway.
Thankfully, Earth Day is almost here. Every April 22 we are reminded that our planet is as fragile as it is beautiful, and that collective actions by millions of involved individuals can make a difference.
The most common form of collective action is cleanups, and all one has to do is look around to see why. Litter is ubiquitous right now, especially around stop signs, exit ramps, drainage ditches and hillsides sloping down from roadsides.
Organizations such as Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful promote scheduled cleanups that are nearby and provide easy ways for people and groups to schedule more. Just visit KeepPaBeautiful.org for information – and hurry if you want to take advantage of donated landfill disposal space, because that opportunity ends after April 30.
One of the more challenging and picturesque cleanups will be held at The Thousand Steps Trail along U.S. Route 22 just west of Mount Union. It’s hosted by the Standing Stone Trail Club, email trailinfo.sstc@gmail.com.
Almost all of our state parks have scheduled Earth Day cleanups, a few on April 15 but mostly on the 22nd. There one can enjoy outstanding natural resources while helping to make these public places ready for another visitor season (and saving tax dollars since the parks would have to pay for these services otherwise).
Kayakers and canoers can combine their pastime with shoreline cleanup at Yellow Creek State Park from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 22 – a valuable service since sections of shoreline cannot be easily reached by land. Preregistration is required for this event. Do so by visiting events.dcnr.pa.gov.
State parks also have scheduled a variety of other programs in connection with Earth Day: guided walks focused upon birding, signs of spring and wildflowers, for example; teachers can participate in a Pennsylvania songbirds workshop at Laurel Hill State Park at 8:30 a.m. on April 15. Again, you’ll find information at events.dcnr.pa.gov.
Forbes State Forest is offering a workshop titled “Making the Most of Your Piece of Nature,” with guidance on a variety of subjects from caring for fruit trees to managing ticks. This program starts at 8:30 a.m. on April 22 at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township. For information or preregistration, call 724-259-2201.
Participation in Earth Day events could sensitize climate-change deniers and litterbugs to our planet’s fragility and beauty, change their thinking and actions, and get their buy-in to the massive collective action needed to pull our climate back from the brink of global disaster.
At least that’s my theory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.