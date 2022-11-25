Steps: Most of us go up or down them hundreds – if not thousands – of times a day with hardly a thought. Until we fall on them.
Shelly Kerchner fell down her front steps one day as a result of a seizure. Weeks later, all she could move were her eyes. A doctor told her she would never be able to use her hands again, but that was an opinion she refused to accept.
The Hanover, Pennsylvania, native moved to Johnstown two years later to receive full-time physical and occupational therapy at Hiram G. Andrews Center. Over the next decade she regained use of her arms and hands, taught herself to stand and even walk a few steps; she attended Penn Highlands Community College and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
She also discovered the joy of kayaking at Quemahoning Lake. In a kayak, Shelly found freedom – she was free of metal, free to go where she wants, free of the need for assistance – except when getting into and out of the boat.
Blessed with good friends willing to help, Shelly’s needed assistance wasn’t a problem until about a year ago, when she underwent rotator cuff surgery and was told to avoid being lifted into or out of a kayak to protect her shoulders. She hasn’t been on the water since.
Not one to sit in her wheelchair on the shore, Shelly launched “Open Waters for All,” a fundraising campaign to pay for the acquisition and installation of an adaptive kayak launcher at Quemahoning Lake. Starting with a Go Fund Me account and then establishing a fund at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Shelly already has raised close to $10,000 toward the $50,000 cost.
Perhaps you’ve seen adaptive kayak launchers at a lake or waterway somewhere. With carefully designed step-seats, strategically placed grab bars and rollers, these launches enable people with limited use of their legs to enter and exit kayaks by themselves.
While there are different designs, these launches typically feature seats that make it easier for people to shift from a wheelchair to the launch. Then they can work their way down into their boat and use handrails to both launch into the water and then return to shore.
Watching someone use one of these via YouTube video is impressive in a couple of ways: first, how well these launches are designed and, second, how much creative effort those in wheelchairs must use to enjoy what those of us blessed with better mobility tend to take for granted.
Yet kayaks are a great equalizer. As long as one has upper-body mobility, legs don’t matter; we’re all free to enjoy the calming effect of being on the water.
“It is my goal to make outdoor recreation more accessible for myself and anyone with mobility issues, so that we can kayak independently,” Shelly wrote in an email. “The support from the community, organizations, business leaders has been overwhelming!”
Several people, who are excellent fundraisers, are working with Shelly. The Community Foundation fund means that donations are tax-deductible. And the nonprofit subsidiary of the Cambria Somerset Authority, which owns Quemahoning Lake, will sponsor the project.
You can help to make it happen by visiting CFAlleghenies.org, click on “Give” and “Find a Fund.” Then in the search box put “Open Waters.”
My expectation is that there will be an adaptive kayak launcher at the Que sooner than later. Which will benefit everyone – not just Shelly and others with mobility challenges.
Kayakers will tell you that getting into and out of the boat can be a bit hazardous; that’s when most kayaking mishaps happen. This adaptive kayak launcher will be available for anyone to use to enter and exit their boats safely with less awkwardness and more dignity.
Open Waters for All: This is a step we can take – and not worry about falling.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
