Some people see the glass half-full; others, half-empty. Then there are those who don’t see any water in the glass at all.
Every community has them: Residents who have nothing positive to say about their hometown, who criticize every effort to improve things, pick apart any positive results and ridicule the inevitable failures.
Community improvement is a heavy lift that requires concerted action over an extended period of time – usually with a lot of funding. That there are more failures than successes shouldn’t be surprising, shouldn’t diminish the individuals who tried, and certainly shouldn’t bring ridicule.
But that’s what the empty-glass-types do, usually while seated in figurative armchairs. For they are far too busy, reminding us about what’s wrong, to actually expend any positive effort.
A recent blog article slammed community-improvement efforts in Johnstown with an empty-glass perspective. It described a Johnstown with high crime, low income and a level of inertia that is dooming the city.
Of course these were subjective opinions, backed up only by the writer’s biased observations and a couple of newspaper articles in a daily paper. Sadly, such opinions are too commonly held by others who see half-empty glasses.
Compare that with the perspectives of an article, published recently in the Johnstown newspaper, that carried a much more positive headline: “Quality of life surprises, impresses.” Written by John McGrath, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown faculty member, it summarized the results of a study comparing lifestyle qualities in 30 Appalachian “mountain towns.”
The study looked at costs of living, public safety, commuting efficiency, health care resources, air quality, the number of sunny days, entertainment options and food services.
Each of the communities received scores in each quality of life measure, then the scores were combined and averaged.
The highest-rated community out of the 30 surveyed was Charlottesville, Virginia. Morgantown, West Virginia, and Ludlow, Vermont, were second and third.
But Altoona ranked fourth and Johnstown was fifth. Their rankings were higher than those of State College and Harrisburg; Hagerstown, Maryland; Asheville, North Carolina; Winchester, Virginia, and Greenville, South Carolina.
“Hogwash!” undoubtedly scoff the empty-glassers, likely suggesting the researchers rigged the results.
You be the judge: McGrath and his UPJ colleague, Skip Glenn, have been performing and honing this study for seven years. The results will be published in the Journal of Appalachian Studies, an academic publication read by scholars.
Resources used to gather the data included “Sperling’s Best Places,” the Consumer Price Index, the National Association of Realtors, FBI crime data, the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Johnstown’s best asset is its low cost of living. It ranked third in health care resources, trailing only two communities with major university medical centers, was seventh-safest as far as crime, and scored in the upper half in food service options and commuting efficiency.
Altoona ranked higher than Johnstown in commuting efficiency, air quality, number of sunny days, entertainment options and food service options. Both communities admittedly were in the bottom tier for sunny days, entertainment options and air quality.
Does this mean that Altoona and Johnstown are ready to assume places alongside preeminent mountain towns such as Asheville, Winchester, Chattanooga, Boone and Staunton? Probably not yet, but these Allegheny mountain towns are moving in the right direction, even if the movement isn’t apparent to some casual observers.
What all of this data indicates is that Johnstown and Altoona have good bones; there are solid resources here upon which to build better communities. Glass-half-full people already know this and are hard at work moving these towns forward in a variety of organized efforts.
Now if only the empty-glass and glass-half-empty people would develop a thirst for better communities and join in.
Even improving communities with good bones is a heavy lift. We could use a hand.
