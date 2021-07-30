The Games of the XXXII Olympiad are underway here in 2021, although officially these remain the 2020 Olympics – the year that’s stamped onto every medal.
That’s not all that’s abnormal about these Games. Many people worldwide, and a majority of those in the host country, think the 2020 Games should have been canceled altogether.
Masks are part of team uniforms, and lineups get juggled at the last minute when competitors test positive. Most of the seats in the sparkling new venues are empty; athletes draw external encouragement from teammates in the stands and from families and friends via the internet.
Despite all of the challenges and oddities of these Olympic Games, many athletes sincerely embrace the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship and are demonstrating that in Tokyo.
But the concept of gathering the world’s best athletes to celebrate unity through harmonious competition rings even more hollow than usual this Olympiad. For clearly it was money, not Olympic values, that drove the decisions.
And increasing numbers of athletes, themselves, seem focused upon more-personal reasons for being at the Games. Victory is linked with lucrative sponsorship contracts, and medal platforms are used as opportunities to take stands upon societal issues.
While fascinated as always by the level of training and skill, effort and drama displayed, I’m struggling with a lack of enthusiasm for these Olympics. Upon reflection, however, I’m realizing that the Games are just one of several factors feeding my mood.
Our lack of normalcy is unsettling me.
At this time I can walk around without a mask, gather with family and friends, host mass gatherings at my event venue, and generally function at a near-normal level. Meanwhile, headlines warn of a fourth wave of COVID and possibilities of returning restrictions.
Having been vaccinated, a majority of Americans are relatively safe from this wave, but a very sizable minority is not – yet fails to face that fact. Dear friends are among them and seem unswayed by my personal pleas to receive the vaccine.
It’s abnormal that every store and restaurant I walk into is advertising for help. Yet many residents of my community are failing to seize this unparalleled opportunity for paying work.
Houses here are selling almost as soon as “For Sale” signs get planted in the yard – often at or above the asking price. This is the first time I’ve seen this in my 42 years in Johnstown.
Now this abnormality appears to be a positive one. Anecdotally, I’m hearing of people moving here and buying homes as soon as they go on the market. Fresh faces and ideas are needed, so I hope the anecdotes are accurate.
There also appears to be an abnormal level of developmental energy and volunteerism these days. It’s another indicator that our “new” normal – once we reach it – could be an improvement over the status quo we knew before the pandemic.
However, what we currently are experiencing worldwide, nationwide and regionwide is not normal. My fear is that we may be in as unstable a place as the one we were in last summer.
If things continue to go wrong, we will be seeing a lot more tragedy in the months to come, perhaps in Tokyo, certainly around our nation, and quite possibly here in the Alleghenies as well.
If people, including Olympic sponsors and athletes, keep putting money and personal ideology ahead of excellence, friendship and respect for others, we’ll continue down the wrong path to death and divisiveness – the very antithesis of Olympism.
The Opening Ceremonies reminded us that John Lennon imagined a unified world of peace and love:
You may say I’m a dreamer/
But I’m not the only one…
I’m just imagining that we can hold onto Olympic ideals beyond the Games, trust each other long enough to put this pandemic behind us, and turn positive opportunities into our new normal.
* * *
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.