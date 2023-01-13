A couple of decades ago, once the holidays were passed, those who loved winter went atop our ridges to enjoy themselves. Everyone else hunkered down and started counting the days until spring.
Those were the days before climate change messed with our latitude. During recent years the Alleghenies’ climate has gone south a bit – just enough to minimize our natural snowfall. Now even more of us hunker down.
If there’s any silver lining to this climate change (and I’m not saying there is), it may be that we can travel more frequently on dry roads during the winter season. Which at least opens up more opportunities to enjoy wintertime day trips.
Our region’s abundance of museums is one set of destinations worth considering. Visiting museums is a great pastime at any time of year but especially now, because the experience is indoors, comfortable, mentally stimulating, physically active and ever-changing.
Museum curators know this and strive to have fresh exhibits and exhibitions out on display at this time of year. Regular hours assure that if the weather blows away your plans on one day, you can plan for another and not miss a thing.
Along with a large number of local museums and historical societies across the region, which offer interesting permanent collections and exhibits, we also are blessed with several regional museums that have impression collections and current exhibits that will appeal to a wide range of tastes and interests.
The Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, for example, currently is hosting exhibits that feature Fred Rogers of “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood,” Pittsburgh’s technological innovations, the H.J. Heinz Co., glassmaking, African American history, the French and Indian War, World War II and Lewis and Clark.
A family member, yawning at all of that, likely will be attracted to Heinz’s Southwestern Pennsylvania Sports Museum, which currently is featuring the Super Steelers and the late Franco Harris’ Immaculate Reception. In honor of Franco, a number of his personal items are on display. (Heinzhistorycenter.org)
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg currently is hosting several exhibits through Feb. 5.
The headliner is “Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America.”
A new contemporary installation, “Gavin Benjamin: Break Down and Let It All Out,” and “Forest of Symbols” also are on display. (TheWestmoreland.org)
If the Heinz and Westmoreland are “vertical” museums, offering exhibits on multiple floors within one building, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is “horizontal.” The main building is on the St. Francis University campus in Loretto, which is joined by branches in Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown and Ligonier – each with its own exhibition on display.
The Biennial 2023 exhibition opens in Loretto on Feb. 3 and features juried works from across Pennsylvania. Altoona’s branch offers perspectives on the winter and summer solstices – works that represent the shortest and longest days.
Johnstown is featuring “The Art of the Poster,” contemporary graphic art that promoted films, TV shows, theatre and live events. And works by artists drawn from 19 counties are displayed in Ligonier’s Southwestern Pennsylvania Council on the Arts exhibition. (SAMA-art.org)
The Alleghenies also offer two coverlet museums, which weave together history and art. Coverlets are woven bedcovers that decorated beds and were a popular fabric art form in the 18th and 19th centuries. Unlike quilts, which are pieced together from existing cloth, coverlets were woven from scratch.
The National Museum of the American Coverlet is based in Bedford and usually has 80-100 coverlets on display from its permanent collection. Coverletmuseum.org. The McCarl Coverlet Gallery at St. Vincent College in Unity Township offers an equally robust collection of coverlets that also are rotated in exhibits. (StVincentArts.org)
A good museum can keep us engaged for hours and is a stimulating way to spend these gray, dry days that would otherwise just keep us inside.
Climate change may be changing our latitude, but wintertime day trips can get us out of the house and change our lassitude.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
