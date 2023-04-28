“Driving westward from New York, a writer might suddenly find himself in his own country, the village where he went to school, the woods where he gathered hickory nuts and listened to the red squirrels that sang as they cut down hemlock cones from trees crowding the slopes of dark ravines.”
In his memoir, “Exile’s Return: A Literary Odyssey of the 1920s,” Malcolm Cowley wrote masterfully about his experiences with and observations about the “Lost Generation” of American writers and poets, including F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, E.E. Cummings, John Dos Pasos, Hart Crane and others who spent time together in Europe following the first World War.
But in the passage quoted above, Cowley was writing about the Blacklick Valley of Cambria and Indiana counties. Born near Belsano at his grandfather’s farm, Cowley grew up in Pittsburgh, but spent his summers and holidays at the farm. Although he held a position of prominence within American literary circles for six decades until his death in 1989, Cowley continued to visit “his own country” on occasion throughout his life.
You will find this information in the second edition of the “Ghost Town Trail Guidebook,” written by Ed Patterson, who doesn’t consider himself a “writer.” Ed is the director of Indiana County Parks & Trails and an active amateur naturalist, but downplays his writing.
“I just write to amuse myself and honestly the fact that anyone reads what I wrote always surprises me,” wrote Ed in an email to me on this topic.
Yet this casual writer has produced at least 11 books, including Ghost Town and Hoodlebug trail guidebooks, several guides to Indiana County parks and trails; three books on Indiana County naturalist R.W. Wehrle and salamanders, and his most recent work, “Woak-hanne Wanderings,” a book about Crooked Creek.
All of Ed’s books combine his loves of natural resource conservation and development, trails, history and nature. His prose is straightforward, descriptive and drifts between first- and third-person.
For literary flair he quotes other writers.
“Most writers are also readers and I’ve always read,” Ed wrote. “In the park office are nearly 500 books that I donated to the park, mainly natural history books.”
Ed lives near Crooked Creek – the subject of his most recent book. Interestingly, this stream connects him with two writers of far-greater fame: Elizabeth Cochran, a.k.a. Nellie Bly, the ground-breaking journalist of the 1890s, who was born near the creek in Armstrong County, and Edward Abbey, the ardent environmentalist of the desert Southwest, who grew up in northern Indiana County, living a number of years near Crooked Creek.
While Abbey’s writings largely focused upon the American West, during a 1976 lecture at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (his alma mater), Abbey told the audience “I’ll never get the green of Appalachia out of my heart. Nor ever want to. These misty hills will always be part of my life, the source of my earliest inspiration.”
Chapters on Abbey and Bly are contained in Ed’s book on Crooked Creek. However, like most of Ed’s books, this one focuses more upon the “misty hills” themselves, describing their features, historical pasts and present condition. To read his writing is to join him on his wanderings, learning much about each place in the process.
Along the way the reader also learns something of Ed himself, mostly from his forwards and author’s notes; how this son of a coal miner became a parks director, his interest in salamanders, his health struggles and perspectives on life.
All of which is what writing is about. Whether Ed wants to wear the label or not, he is a writer.
While Ed Patterson’s prose and stature might not rise to the levels of Nelly Bly, Malcolm Cowley and Edward Abbey, he has a claim over those other writers. This writer remained in his own country.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.