“Driving westward from New York, a writer might suddenly find himself in his own country, the village where he went to school, the woods where he gathered hickory nuts and listened to the red squirrels that sang as they cut down hemlock cones from trees crowding the slopes of dark ravines.”

In his memoir, “Exile’s Return: A Literary Odyssey of the 1920s,” Malcolm Cowley wrote masterfully about his experiences with and observations about the “Lost Generation” of American writers and poets, including F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, E.E. Cummings, John Dos Pasos, Hart Crane and others who spent time together in Europe following the first World War.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

