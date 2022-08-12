It was an idyllic scene of mid-summer: Five small, white butterflies were cavorting about the backyard on a recent Sunday afternoon.

Actually they were working – not cavorting – but their flight patterns looked like the latter. Sometimes singly, often in pairs, these butterflies danced on the air before suddenly landing onto blossoms to feed on nectar.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

