It was an idyllic scene of mid-summer: Five small, white butterflies were cavorting about the backyard on a recent Sunday afternoon.
Actually they were working – not cavorting – but their flight patterns looked like the latter. Sometimes singly, often in pairs, these butterflies danced on the air before suddenly landing onto blossoms to feed on nectar.
About 2 inches in length with distinctive spots on the upper parts of their wings, these were cabbage white butterflies, according to ButterflyIdentification.org, taking full advantage of our yard’s resources.
My wife loves to grow herbs and blossoming plants, including varieties that specifically attract butterflies and hummingbirds. Currently our yard has white dahlias, yellow-and-brown black-eyed Susans, red gladiolas, orange-red daylilies, fading-red coneflowers, purple sage and catmint, brilliant-red lobelias and merry yellow tickseeds – all in bloom.
But what was drawing the focused attention of the little cabbage white butterflies? Ignoring the cultivars, they were feasting on the tiny purple blossoms of a weed growing wildly in my somewhat overgrown lawn.
A few months ago, I read a newspaper column written by a local college professor, a biologist, who recommended that people stop using herbicides on their yards and let them grow out a bit before mowing them. She said such actions contribute to a healthier ecosystem by providing a greater diversity of plants, insects with more food sources and birds with more insects.
This certainly can be seen in our yard, which draws an abundance of birds, bugs and butterflies. Much as I would like to self-identify as forward-thinking and ecologically enlightened, being cheap and lazy is closer to the truth.
Jokingly, I refer to my yard as organic. It’s never received any kind of chemical treatment – and shows it. Rather than a lush, thick lawn, my yard is a patchy affair of grass and wild plants that have rooted over the years.
Once during the spring a couple of years ago, I took some time to identify some of the wildflowers found at that time in my yard. They included Bulbous Buttercups, Forget-Me-Nots, Indian Strawberries, several varieties of violets and Thyme-leaved Speedwell.
Here in mid-summer, while there was less variety, there’s still enough to make my yard interesting. In addition to white clover, there was Hawkweed, a pretty little orange-reddish variation of a dandelion.
The little purple blossoms to which the butterflies were being drawn was Heal-all. In the wild, it typically grows 6-12 inches tall, and the spikes of flowers keep growing after flowering.
Because even I don’t let my grass grow that high, it was a bit challenging to identify this plant in my Audubon Society field guide. But its description as a lawn weed that flowers when only 2 inches tall and favors moist shady spots confirmed the identification.
Heal-all’s name, incidentally, comes from its use as an herbal remedy for throat ailments. Interestingly, it is a member of the mint family, and the cabbage white butterflies were also being drawn to the purple blossoms of the catmint that my wife cultivates.
While all of these observations were affirming my sense of justification for not having a carpet-like lawn kept neatly trimmed, I have neighbors who do have such lawns and probably look upon mine with disapproval.
With that thought in mind, I decided to go out and cut the grass – until my wife stopped me, pointing out that the butterflies were still busy and should be left alone. So I did some trimming, which also was long overdue but steered clear of the butterflies and Heal-all.
Later, with her own sense of justification, my wife pointed out a rabbit who had nestled into a patch of higher grass in the yard and was feasting away. Little did he realize he had butterflies to thank for his meal.
Now if only I can find a time when there’s nothing in the yard, I can mow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.