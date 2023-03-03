Within the Alleghenies, climate change is creating warmer winters with less snow, hotter summers and longer transitional seasons in the spring and fall. Many residents would maintain this is not a bad thing.
However, these warming seasons are having a profound effect on the ecosystem within the Alleghenies. Such as providing favorable conditions for the spreading of a variety of invasive species that humankind has had little success dealing with to date.
Invasive species are plants, animals and pathogens that don’t belong here and are causing environmental, economic and human health issues. There are about 300 “species of concern” statewide, and we’ve seen a seemingly never-ending invasion through our ridges:
Japanese knotweed, multiflora rose, emerald ash borers, hemlock woolly adelgids, and oak wilt (an invasive fungus) – just to name a few of them – are taking over the stream banks and understory, and killing our ash, hemlock and oak trees.
Efforts to eliminate or at least control them have been largely futile, despite concentrated efforts by a number of governmental agencies, universities and environment organizations, and the investment of millions of dollars.
The latest “species of concern” here is the Spotted Lanternfly, which has been spreading steadily westward and now has been seen in enough places that every one of our region’s counties – Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland – is within a “quarantine zone.”
What this means is that businesses that truck their products into and out of the quarantine zone must have a permit and check their vehicles for Spotted Lanternfly egg masses before every trip. The permit basically ensures that someone within the business has taken a two-hour online course that teaches how to identify and find the egg masses so they can be removed.
The course is free and can be taken by visiting Extension.PSU.edu and inserting “Spotted Lanternfly Permit” within the search field.
Ticks also can be considered invasive species as a result of climate change. Relatively uncommon within the Alleghenies decades ago because the winters were too cold here, now they are everywhere.
What makes ticks so bad is the variety of nasty bacteria they carry and transmit when feeding. Lyme disease is the most-notorious of the illnesses passed along, but there are a number of others – and they all can cause painful and chronic conditions if not treated promptly.
While searching for more effective ways to deal with invasive species and the trouble they cause, some Penn State researchers in the College of Agricultural Sciences drew upon history for one possible answer: Burn the little buggers.
Prescribed or controlled burning in forestlands is an old practice that fell out of favor for a century or so but is making a comeback as a way to promote the growth of certain species of trees, and to reduce the growth of invasive species and ticks.
Pennsylvania’s General Assembly passed a law in 2009 that regulates the practice, and agencies controlling public forestlands have been using it ever since. In 2021, almost 22,000 acres of public land were subjected to controlled burns.
Of Pennsylvania’s 16.9 million acres of forestland, however, 70% are privately owned, and private landowners have been slow to adopt the practice. Researchers are thinking of ways to change that.
According to an article published in “Forest Policy and Economics,” researchers found that 66% of forest-property owners, responding to a survey, showed interest in proposed controlled-burn programs – and are willing to pay something to do it properly. Researchers concluded that these property owners need more technical information and financial assistance if the practice is going to become more widespread.
Fire helps to produce healthier stands of oak trees, can eliminate invasive understory plants and can remove growth in transitional areas where ticks thrive. While it won’t be a panacea (and certainly won’t help with climate change), this old practice could return our forests to an earlier, more-native condition and is worth considering.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
