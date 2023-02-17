This is a time of growing anticipation – both figuratively and literally.
Figuratively speaking, we’re past Groundhog Day and well into the waning of winter. Daylight is growing as our Northern Hemisphere turns increasingly toward the sun.
Our temperatures gradually are warming. While the weather over the next six weeks will still be cold and harsh at times, our anticipation of spring grows daily.
Sugar maples literally are in a time of growing anticipation. As temperatures start to fluctuate dramatically between above-freezing highs and below-freezing lows, the sugar maples are moving sap from their roots to their limbs in anticipation of another growing season.
Practicing their own form of literal growing anticipation, farmers here within the Alleghenies have tapped their maple trees, attached plastic sap lines to the spiles, and connected the network of lines to vacuum pumps and collection tanks.
For, in their act of growing anticipation, sugar maples also are producing a crop. This late-winter time is maple season, and producers now are busy, boiling down the rising sap into maple syrup, and using the syrup to make other products in their sugar camps.
“Maple season has begun in Somerset County,” reported a Feb. 2 post on the Somerset County Maple Facebook page. “Many of our producers are already boiling sap into syrup!”
During the harsher winters of yesteryear, sap runs wouldn’t begin until the end of February or early March. But with the milder winters of recent years, producers are boiling much earlier.
The Somerset County traditions that accompany this season remain relatively fixed on the calendar, though. This year’s Tree Tapping Ceremony, which officially kicks off maple season, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Sanner Maple Products camp near Rockwood.
The Somerset County Maple Producers’ King – Jason Blocher, this year – will make the honorary tap. The Pennsylvania Maple Queen – Ella Wheeler, this year – holds court. And Mark Ware, executive director of the Somerset Historical Center, will be the featured speaker.
Then comes the event that feeds both my anticipation and stomach every year: the Maple Weekend Taste & Tour, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11-12.
The public is invited to tour Somerset County maple camps, which range from traditional to modern and high-tech. Producers – and their family members – will be there to show their maple sugaring process, distribute samples of the amazing variety of foods that can be prepared with maple products, and sell their products made with fresh maple ingredients.
It seems that each year the list of Taste & Tour participants grows. The 2023 weekend will feature a total of 24 sites, most of them private sugar camps, rich in ambiance and variety.
However, Taste & Tour sites also include the Somerset Historical Center and Laurel Hill State Park – both of which will offer educational displays and demonstrations of historical maple sugaring, and the Somerset Alliance Church, where the Listie Volunteer Fire Co. will serve buckwheat cakes, pancakes and local sausage.
Then comes the culminating event of maple season, the annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival, scheduled for April 22-23 and 26-30 in Meyersdale. Intentionally scheduled for the conclusion of the season, when producers can escape their sugar camps and participate, the festival features demonstrations; product sales; a parade; quilt, farm machinery and car shows; live entertainment; a historical pageant, and a pancake house.
All the information you need to experience the Tree Tapping Ceremony and the Maple Weekend events can be found at SomersetCountyMaple.org. For more information on the festival, visit PaMapleFestival.com.
At least one other location in the region, Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center in Huntingdon County, has programming planned as well. Interpreters there will lead guided nature walks that also explain the process of maple sugaring on Saturdays and Sundays from March 4-19. ShaversCreek.org.
Even when the weather is wintry, this is a special time of year, worthy of anticipation. And participation.
