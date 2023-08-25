Kaleidoscopic images run through my head:
Variously aged women in colorful, ethnically traditional dresses, dancing while linked arm-in-arm; encamped Civil War reenactors talking about their kits and lifestyles; pioneer-craft demonstrators showing how settlers thrived; fine-craft vendors proudly selling their wares, and cacophonous, steam-fired tractors belching black smoke.
With a brain reset, the memories turn to music: local pop-cover bands on trailer-stages in the street; old-timey string bands on small wooden stages among trees; fiddlers wandering through the crowds, and massed bagpipe bands filling a field with stirring sounds.
Then the taste buds take over: Hot pierogies bathed in melted butter, nestled next to an aromatic chunk of kielbasa with kraut; thick-noodled, creamy ham potpie; hand-cut fries; a foot-long hot dog; frothy beer in a plastic cup.
It’s festival time here in the Alleghenies, when the region’s event calendars offer cornucopias of multi-day, multi-activity events that celebrate heritage, ethnicity, harvest, culture, autumn and life here.
What better time of year than September and October to experience and enjoy our region’s horn of plenty? The balmy, fading days of summer and refreshing evenings; the changing leaves; fresh foods produced through a vast array of ethnic traditions; the enjoyment of music and art and activities outdoors, and the gatherings that renew old acquaintances, stir interesting conversations and provide quality time with families and friends.
This season’s biggest challenge is being aware of all of the options and attempting to enjoy as many as possible. A good way to start is by bookmarking the event calendars of your favorite counties’ convention and visitors bureaus, then spending some time building your personal festivals schedule.
Here’s a list to get you started, but be aware that it is far from complete.
Labor Day weekend is the big kickoff to festival season, especially around greater Johnstown, where three take place almost simultaneously: the Cambria City Ethnic Fest, Sept. 1-3; the Log House Arts Festival in Westmont, Sept. 2-3, and the Forest Hills Labor Day Festival in nearby St. Michael, Sept. 2-4.
Then there’s a Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival at Duman Lake Park, Sept. 9-10; a Johnstown Slavic Festival, Sept. 15-16, and the PotatoFest in Ebensburg on Sept. 30.
Not to be outdone, Somerset County will feature the Farmers and Threshermens Jubilee in New Centerville, Sept. 6-10; Mountain Craft Days at the Somerset Historical Center, Sept. 8-10; the Springs Folk Festival, Oct. 6-7, and the Confluence PumpkinFest, Oct. 6-8.
Fayette County has a variety of fall festivals, starting with Friendship Hill’s Whiskey Rebellion Weekend, Sept. 2-3; fall festivals are listed for Connellsville on Sept. 30 and Hopwood on Oct. 7.
A bit farther north along Chestnut Ridge in Westmoreland County, the Scottdale Fall Festival is Sept. 15-17; neighboring West Overton Village is offering a DIY History Weekend at the same time; Mount Pleasant has its Glass and Ethnic Festival the following weekend, Sept. 22-24, and Fort Ligonier Days are Oct. 13-15.
Note that you can get a jump on festival season this weekend at Latrobe’s Great American Banana Split Celebration. And a Latrobe Italian Festival is scheduled for Sept. 9-10. The Ligonier Highland Games are at Idlewild & SoakZone on Sept. 16, and the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival is Sept. 16-17.
Armstrong County’s Dayton shares a strong Amish connection with Indiana County’s Smicksburg, which has a series of fall festivals scheduled for Sept. 16-17, Oct. 7-8, and 21-22. There’s a Kittanning Fall Festival, Oct. 20-22.
Blair County has an Ox Roast Festival near Altoona, Sept. 3-4, and a CRE814 Music, Arts and Makers Festival at Blue Knob on Sept. 23.
Huntingdon, Rockhill Furnace and Orbisonia share the Central PA Ragtime Festival, Sept. 21-24.
Finally, the Fall Foliage Festival in Bedford puts an exclamation point on festival season with two weekends, Oct. 7-8 and 14-15.
Insert any of these into your favorite search engine to get more information. Then prepare your senses: Festival season is here.
To respond to this column, email Dave Hurst at hurst.media.works@gmail.com.
