The Pittsburgh Novel certainly is novel, but it’s no novel. There’s no plot, point of view, characters or theme.
There is a setting, however, and it is exclusively in western Pennsylvania. And if the co-authors can be considered the novel’s characters, then this is a dramatic story of passion, devotion and perseverance.
More formally, the name of this publication is “The Pittsburgh Novel: Western Pennsylvania in Fiction and Drama, 1792-2022.” It’s actually a reference work of all known fictional literature that contains “significant settings” within 26 counties of western Pennsylvania.
Published by Penn State Libraries Open Publishing, this is a highly searchable database of more than 1,500 works of fiction. Each listing includes the title, author, date of publication, related keywords and a brief synopsis of the work.
Novels, short stories and screenplays are included. Some were written by well-known authors such as Willa Cather, E.L. Doctorow, Stephen King, Kurt Vonnegut and Kathleen George; there are screenplays for movies such as “Dawn of the Dead,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Groundhog Day,” “Flashdance” and “Sudden Death.”
Children and youth literature is included, as are obscure, self-published works. All can be found by conducting searches at OpenPublishing.PSU.Edu/PittsburghNovel.
Searches can be by author, title, year and keywords. One can also search by four-dozen genres. Click on “Black Americans,” for example (appropriate especially during Black History Month) and one can peruse dozens of works, led by August Wilson’s screenplay “Fences.”
Perhaps most interestingly there’s an interactive map with two layers, one for Pittsburgh neighborhoods and another for all of the other municipalities within the region. The map plots the settings for all of the works; click on Latrobe, for example, and you will find four works of fiction listed with settings that include that community.
The Pittsburgh Novel serves several purposes: It’s a reference work for scholars; a tool for library science professionals, teachers and book clubs, and it provides proof that our communities are “important enough” to be memorialized in literature.
The latter reason initially inspired this project, according to one of the authors, Jake Oresick. For that’s the effect a book titled “Request for Sherwood Anderson” had on Jake’s father, the late Peter Oresick.
Request’s author, Frank Brookhouser, was from Ford City in Armstrong County and set his novel there. Young Peter Oresick, also a Ford City resident, borrowed the book from the local library and was excited by the fact that his town was “important enough” to be the setting in a book.
Later as an English teacher in Pittsburgh schools, Peter noted that students were more interested in assigned books with local settings. He started to seek such books and list them.
His efforts became more passionate after he took a job with the University of Pittsburgh Press. Soon he was collaborating with David Demerest, a Carnegie Mellon University professor who also was passionate about regional literature.
Peter Oresick started The Pittsburgh Novel project in 2008, but then Demerest died in 2011 and Oresick himself passed away in 2016. Before dying, Peter asked his son, Jake, to see that the project got published.
Now comes the love and devotion: Jake discovered that there were close to 1,000 works that his dad hadn’t annotated yet. And while Penn State’s editors agreed to publish the reference in a database platform, they wanted Jake to review and annotate all of those remaining works.
A published author himself, married, with a full-time job as an attorney, Jake initially resisted then eventually embraced the project, channeling his dad’s passion and love of region. Finally, last month, six years after Peter’s death, The Pittsburgh Novel was published, “compiled by Peter Oresick and Jake Oresick.”
Thin on plot, theme, characters and point of view, The Pittsburgh Novel may not be much of a novel. But it is a passionate love story about our region – with a heartwarming conclusion.
To respond to this column, email Dave Hurst at hurst.media.works@gmail.com.
