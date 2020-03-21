The same is true for this year’s maple season, but in a positive way – at least as far as Mike Lynch and Joel Friedline are concerned. Both producers said they experienced record maple production this year.
“Best year we’ve ever had,” Joel told me while standing next to his wood-fired evaporator at Walnutdale Maple Farms near Boswell. The same was true at Mike Lynch’s Baer Brothers Maple Camp not far from Somerset.
Equally noteworthy was the timing of these statements: Mid-March, during the annual Maple Weekend Taste & Tour.
Traditionally, maple season doesn’t even kick off in Somerset County until the tree-tapping ceremony in late February. March tends to be the month when sap runs from sugar maples and gets boiled down into maple products, ranging from syrup to spreads, spotza and sugar.
It’s not unheard of for producers to still be boiling after the Pennsylvania Maple Festival finishes up in early April, if the winter’s been a long and hard one. Once daily temperatures rise well above freezing during the day and drop below freezing at night, the sugar water flows and producers become slaves to the sap, making syrup while they can.
But tradition emerges from history. As producers quickly will tell you, every season’s different and the never-ending challenge is to be ready when the sugar maples are.
This year, the sap started flowing in late January. And February’s mild weather was nearly ideal for maple production. By the time the Maple Weekend arrived, March 14-15, Mike Lynch and Joel Friedline were about done with their boiling.
Which made this year’s Maple Weekend Taste & Tour even more celebratory than usual.
The newest of Somerset County’s annual maple events, the Maple Weekend has been growing in size and participation each year. This year, producers opened 19 sugar camps to the public, displaying and explaining their equipment and providing an impressive variety of maple products for the public to try and buy.
In addition to topping pancakes and ice cream, maple syrup or sugar can be cooked into meat, potato and vegetable dishes; added to sauces and spreads; baked into cookies, and blended into candies. To taste them all is my obligation.
The weekend also offers opportunities to buy syrup and other maple products that were just made that week. And, of course, you can see where the products were made and talk with their makers.
The discourse can be as joyful as the sampling. You’ll quickly learn that maple producing is more than a business, it’s a craft. Producers display dozens of small sample bottles, showing grades of syrup ranging from golden to very dark. Each grade has special qualities and tastes that lend to particular uses and gets stored in labeled barrels.
Money certainly can be made through this trade, but not every year. Mike Lynch has gotten into the practice of stockpiling about 25% of his product, during the good years, to carry him through the bad ones.
This is also a way of life. Many producers learned the craft from childhood forward through their parents and grandparents. Camps and recipes get handed down through generations.
While maple season demands time and effort, that, too, has its rewards. Extended family members and friends pitch in on the labor-intensive work out in the sugar bush; during the long hours required to boil off the sap in the sugar camp, people stop by with slow cookers, turning tedium into pot-luck social time.
So much of the character and flavor of maple producing gets captured by Maple Weekend Taste & Tour, that it’s become one of my must-do annual events. Next year’s weekend already has been scheduled for March 13-14, 2021. SomersetCountyMaple.org.
No one knows what to expect — except that it will be memorable.
