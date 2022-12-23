Conversations are as lively as the atmosphere. There’s music and laughter and voices that grow in volume as the alcohol flows.
The gathering inspires some to dance and others to engage in seemingly deep conversations about what in the world is right, wrong, and how things will or won’t change during the upcoming year.
The ball drops. There’s a unified shout of “Happy New Year!” followed by hugs, kisses, and a raucous chorus of “Auld Lang Syne,” the lyrics to which most people can’t remember.
Then the party’s over. Most start the New Year, fatigued with headaches or fuzzy brains, on the couch with a cup of coffee. That was me in my younger years.
More recently, I’ve been off to bed around the normal time and half-wake to the sound of neighborhood fireworks shooting off at midnight. In the morning I start the New Year feeling fresh – but on the couch with a cup of coffee.
There’s a better way to begin 2023:
Clothed in a good insulating base layer, an additional layer or two and a good windproof shell, one can be comfortable outside in all but the most-extreme weather. Breathing in the crisp air is invigorating, the crunch of the snow underfoot satisfying.
There’s a rejuvenating peacefulness to walking among the Allegheny hardwoods in winter. Nature wraps us in repose. Sitting on a snowy log we can listen to the breeze stir snow crystals and the trees creak as they sway.
Since 2012, increasing numbers of people have been exchanging couches for logs as they start their new year with a First Day Hike. This isn’t just happening here but across the country.
Sponsored by the National Association of State Park Directors, First Day Hikes now are scheduled in all 50 states to promote a healthier lifestyle and emphasize that state parks are available to enjoy year-round.
Visit StateParks.org, scroll down to “Special Programs,” and you can learn more about First Day Hikes and where to find them anywhere in the United States.
Pennsylvania is an eager participant in the movement. At least 34 state parks plus three state forest districts within our state have scheduled nearly 60 guided First Day Hikes for New Year’s Day, 2023.
Typically the hikes are led by state park staffers and are only a mile or two in length. These outings aren’t designed to test fitness or endurance but rather to encourage people to get outdoors.
Given the wealth of state parks within our region, it follows that a number of First Day Hikes are scheduled within an easy drive for just about all of us. Black Moshannon, Blue Knob, Canoe Creek, Cook Forest, Cowans Gap, Greenwood Furnace, Laurel Hill, Parker Dam and Prince Gallitzin state parks all have First Day events taking place.
Black Moshannon’s takes place on a boardwalk through a bog, which will not only be interesting but is ADA accessible if there’s no snow or ice. At Blue Knob participants will hike to a dining hall at a historic group camp, where they’ll be rewarded with hot chocolate and snacks, fireside.
There will be two hike options and an outdoor fire at Canoe Creek, where people can enjoy hot chocolate and snacks. (Eating is always a popular part of hiking.) Cowans Gap is offering two hikes – an easy 1.5 miler and another that’s 2.5 miles over moderate to hard terrain up Cove Mountain to the park overlook.
Greenwood Furnace is offering a self-guided “Winter Wreath Hike” where people can search for 15 wreaths, each decorated with an animal and its tracks. And Laurel Hill’s hike is 3.5 miles in length with a waterfall as the destination.
To get times and other details – or to learn about other First Day Hikes scheduled – visit events.dcnr.pa.gov.
Make participation in a First Day Hike one of your New Year’s resolutions. It could be the first step toward a better year.
