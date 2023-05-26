Midafternoon on a mid-May day: A partly cloudy sky filtered the sunshine. My car thermometer reported 73 degrees.
A last-minute decision to take a short hike had brought me to the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails, a delightful network of hillside trails less than 10 minutes’ drive from my home.
Here a half-dozen trails are etched into a steep wooded hillside that’s tucked in-between the city of Johnstown and the suburban East Hills. While an urban trail system that never escapes the sound of traffic, the hillside is largely untouched and verdant with large hardwoods – maples, poplars and beech – to enjoy along the trails.
On this spring afternoon the tree canopy was vibrant with birdsong. Chipmunks scampered across the trail ahead of me with excited chirps. Thick vines reached from tree boughs overhead to grasp the ground uphill.
Interestingly, I came across a solitary yellow wood sorrel, the first wildflower I’d seen until that point. Since this is just the beginning of wood sorrel’s blooming season, perhaps this one was an early riser.
Since my time was short, I didn’t stay on one trail, switching rather from one to another at junctions clearly marked with signposts. Each trail easily was followed thanks to freshly painted blazes on trees.
Intentionally heading up one steep section, I was glad for good hiking boots but missed having my walking stick. Cresting the incline I smiled at my slightly labored breathing and elevated heart rate. That had been the goal.
Everywhere were signs of good trail maintenance: footpaths free of obstacles, clear and abundant trail markings, and an absence of trash. There were trash barrels near benches, picnic tables and a fire ring near the trailhead.
On my way out I looked over a poster for a “Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival,” scheduled for June 3, a fundraiser to benefit the trails. In addition to the named refreshments, it will feature vendors, food trucks and live music, performed by some well-known regional bands. (For information or tickets, go to EventBright.com and search “Lorain Stonycreek Hiking.”)
This made sense on a couple of levels. First, good trail development and maintenance requires money as well as dedicated volunteers; and second, this trail-fundraising event is scheduled for National Trails Day.
Sponsored by the American Hiking Society, National Trails Day is held on the first Saturday in June each year to promote hiking and advocacy for trails, provide a day of service for trails, and offer opportunities for walkers and hikers to “group up.”
At AmericanHiking.org, you can learn more, find Trails Day events in your locale, or organize your own activity. Events run the gamut from trail maintenance activities and organized hikes to festivals.
While the aforementioned festival in Johnstown is not listed, Trough Creek State Park near Raystown Lake is. Trough Creek is offering an “Underdog Hike” of 3 miles, beginning at 1 p.m. on June 3, with a park naturalist talking about Nature’s underdogs.
The Bear Run Nature Reserve in Mill Run near Fallingwater is having a maintenance event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tools will be provided.
The Westmoreland Heritage Trail Community Festival is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3 in Trafford’s B-Y Park. A poker run will offer prizes to walkers (2 miles) and bicyclists (6 miles) with the best poker hands. There will be kids’ activities and freebies from local businesses.
More information on all of these events can be found on AmericanHiking.org by clicking on “Get Involved,” and then on National Trails Day. In addition to scheduled events, there’s information on how to schedule a Trails Day event.
Whether your trails get you away from it all for days, or just away from your desk for an hour, they are good for your body, mind and spirit. Celebrate them on June 3 with a walk, a hike, a Pulaski (axe/hoe), a beer or a poker hand.
