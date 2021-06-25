Road trip!
There may never have been a time in our history when those words meant more than they do right now, as we emerge from the pandemic and enter the summer travel season. Just the thought of hitting the open road in our comfortable, air-conditioned conveyances is exhilarating.
However, our ancestors wouldn’t have been able to fathom any of this 100 years ago. Before superhighways or even paved roads, at a time when motorized vehicles were rather rudimentary, just getting across town or from the countryside into town was an adventure.
In that context consider the Transcontinental Motor Convoy of 1919, which may well have been America’s first major road trip. Its purpose was to test the ability of the U.S. military to move personnel and equipment from one side of the country to the other.
The two-mile-long convoy included 81 vehicles – everything from heavy trucks to motorcycles – 258 enlisted men, 24 officers and more than 20 observers from the War Department. Averaging 10-15 miles per hour, the convoy took 62 days to travel 3,251 miles from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco.
Most of the route lay along the Lincoln Highway. But while dedicated six years earlier in 1913, the Lincoln Highway was more concept than roadway. At the time of the convoy, most paved streets were within city limits, and the usability of the dirt roads between cities was weather-dependent.
In Nebraska, for example, steady rainfall was responsible for putting 25 trucks into ditches. Another frequent problem encountered was inadequate bridges that either couldn’t handle the heavy trucks or were in poor repair.
The convoy struggled with inadequate supplies of water and fuel in the Great Salt Lake Desert and labored 13 hours to reach the summit of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. But after starting out from Washington on July 7, the convoy arrived in San Francisco on Sept. 6, 1919.
For one young lieutenant colonel, Dwight Eisenhower, who participated, the convoy proved to be an inspirational experience. Eisenhower remembered it when, as supreme commander of the Allied Forces, he observed Germany’s Autobahn after World War II.
Both experiences convinced him that the United States needed an efficient system of roadways for defense purposes. As president, Eisenhower set that in motion when he signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, establishing what became known as our Interstate Highway System.
The Transcontinental Motor Convoy is one of nine “digital stories” produced earlier this year by California University of Pennsylvania students as part of an interesting, annual collaboration between Cal U and the Heinz History Center’s Affiliates Program. Affiliate organizations enable students to find and research engaging local histories, which they then produce as illustrated narrations that can be seen on YouTube.
In addition to the Convoy story, produced in cooperation with the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum, others include: “Ringing for Women’s Rights” about the suffragette movement in Fayette County; “Mining through Melegas Eyes” about a Brownsville artist who drew much of his inspiration from coal mining, and “Meyersdale Public Library” in conjunction with the Meyersdale Historical Society.
“Bottling Tulips,” tells the story of Johnstown’s Tulip Bottling Company, and “The Life of Anna Wagner Ritter” details the life of a German-immigrant steelworkers’ family in Johnstown. “Mollenauer Mine No. 3” was in Bethel Park, while “Little Hands Big History” tells the story of nationally known Duncan and Miller Glass, whose museum is situated in Washington, Pennsylvania. And the “Heroic Connellsville Canteen Ladies” tells of the selfless women who served military men across the country during World War II.
Put “CalU digital stories” into your favorite search engine and spend a little time viewing these three- to four-minute stories. First because they are interesting local histories, but also because this is a collaboration well-worth supporting.
History is being retold in new ways as students learn that local stories can take us on quite a ride.
* * *
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.