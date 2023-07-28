Masked, tie-dyed wookie-like creatures cavort across a blank white video screen, their long technicolor “fur” waving and drifting to a subtle rhythmic beat. During Nick Cave’s 10-minute performance-art piece, titled “Drive-By,” they dance, jump on pogo sticks, perform somersaults and roll around in a hairy cascade of color.
The message of “Drive-By,” though, wasn’t as vivid.
Not so with George Bellows, an American realist of the early 20th century who painted “The Circus” among many other works. His depiction of a circus performer riding a white stallion bareback in the bright center ring, while the crowd looks on and acrobats perform in the shadows, demonstrated Bellows’ ability to use light and near-surreal imagery to create revealing glimpses of humanity.
Vivid messages abounded.
Yet the Westmoreland Museum of American Art has tied together Cave’s contemporary video, Bellows’ 1912 painting and 26 other artists’ work in what the Greensburg-based museum is describing as its largest-ever exhibition – in footprint.
Titled “Block Party: Community & Celebration in American Art,” the exhibition occupies almost the entire museum and features nearly 75 works. The Robertshaw Gallery, the Atrium stairwell, the Cantilever Gallery, and The Westmoreland’s Paneled Rooms all are included.
There are room-sized painting installations and videos, artists both well-known and “understudied.” While some of the works are contemporary, others are historical.
The exhibition draws art pieces from museums, foundations and artists’ studios in Arkansas, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and South Carolina but also is featuring works from The Westmoreland’s permanent collection.
What ties it all together is the concept of “Block Party” – which is deeper in concept than that of neighbors simply getting together for a barbecue. The original concept dates to the First World War, when residents of New York City’s East Side blocked off portions of city streets to honor the war’s casualties and veterans from their neighborhoods.
According to Wikipedia, block or street parties became opportunities to gather in observance of significant events for mutual solidarity and enjoyment. Typically themed, celebrations included music, games, dance, food and other activities.
The Westmoreland’s block party theme organizes artists who explore “neighborhoods of ideas” and the “universal language of communication,” as ways to form community, according to the news release.
The various galleries represent different “blocks” and the exhibition is designed to encourage new insights through an open-ended approach. Because there’s no beginning, middle or end, patrons can explore, compare and parse out what it all means for themselves.
Both unique and ambitious, “Block Party: Community & Celebration in American Art” was organized by The Westmoreland’s Chief Curator Jeremiah William McCarthy and Danny Volk, Terra Foundation for American Art Curatorial Fellow.
For it to be a true block party, though, people need to gather. The Westmoreland is attempting to draw people through a variety of events, scheduled through the exhibition’s end date of Sunday, Sept. 17.
The central event is July 29 when there will be “The Block Party for ‘Block Party.’” Live music, a cash bar, food, a banana split station, games, a community art activity and “surprises for all ages popping up through the night” are promised.
Free to the public, this Block Party’s block party should help participants to get a sense of what such celebrations are all about – and perhaps enable them to more-deeply understand the community that the exhibition is celebrating.
Other events, including “Public Art Day,” plein air events, children’s activities, how-to create programs, Art on Tap, and live-music performances are scheduled through mid-September. For information, visit TheWestmoreland.org.
Spend some time at the Block Party to understand how Nick Cave uses his “Soundsuits” (the wookie-like “wearable sculptures”) to produce performance art that combines dance, playfulness and joy to draw attention to civil rights, racial injustice and gun violence.
Drive-By and The Circus – just two examples of celebration and community. To see many more, join the Block Party.
