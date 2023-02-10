Timeless is the scene but never old: Bare hardwoods stand before bright white snow and a deep-azure sky. About 3,000 feet above sea level, the air always seems purer here atop Laurel Summit.
Countless are the occasions I’ve been here during the winter season, usually with my good friend and neighbor, Tom Gray. This day was no different.
Thickets of mountain laurel clustered naked, stripped of their winter wear by a warming sun. The day was calm, still; no breezes stirred the thin spread of snow covering the woodland landscape.
Tom gets the credit for this outing, having texted me the evening before to ask if I was skiing on Saturday. Skiing? There was enough snow?
The Pennsylvania Cross Country Skiers Association webcam (paccsa.org) showed spare snow at the entry trailhead for Laurel Mountain. The ground was uniformly white all right, and ski tracks were visible, but the depth was well-below the half-foot mark of the snow gauge.
“The trail report says that there is a minimally usable amount,” responded Tom, ever the optimist.
That Saturday was free of obligations, and my wife, uninterested in going, gave her blessing. Reporting my availability, I skeptically suggested we could hike if there was insufficient snow for skiing.
Nordic skiing within the Alleghenies has always been a sport for opportunists. While ski resorts can make snow for the alpine crowd, cross-country skiers are dependent upon natural snow conditions; when favorable, Nordic enthusiasts adjust their schedules and ski.
Which explains why a healthy majority of cross-country skiers in our region are retirees, who have flexible schedules and can ski when conditions are right — mornings as well as afternoons, weekdays as well as weekends.
Sadly the winter seasons, offering dozens of opportunities for even those able and willing to seize them, seem to be largely behind us. If memory serves, at least three of the past four seasons have provided only a limited number of skiable days for Nordic enthusiasts.
For people like me, who have work obligations that limit skiing opportunities to weekends — and only occasional weekends at that — getting out a couple of times a season is about the best we can do.
But if my visits to Laurel Summit are few, they almost always are blessed — memorable in very positive ways.
Skiing after a fresh snowfall offers tracks through unpacked powder and beautiful, white-accented scenery. Puffs of snow cap the mountain laurel and mantle the hemlocks. Trails wind through crystalline corridors and bridge dark runs flowing between bright white banks.
On this day our experience was less spectacular but no less enjoyable. Packed-snow ski trails retained just enough cover to be skiable. Dreaded bare spots, which often emerge during minimal conditions, remained sparse and avoidable.
The few people we encountered on the trails were enjoying themselves and greeted us enthusiastically. One younger couple was on their first outing of the season — as was I — and simply was grateful to be there.
The first ski outing of the season is a time to recall and recover technique, get the rhythm of movement back and exercise long-dormant muscles. Toward the end of the trail on a slight down-grade, I was in a rhythmic glide but perhaps a bit too relaxed.
Suddenly a rut diverted my left ski. Off-balance, I fell to my side. That too, though, is typical of my first ski outing. The first fall of the season now was out of the way.
Conditions were so marginal that the Laurel Summit Ski Patrol hadn’t opened the Warming Hut. But there was a fire in the wood stove, making it a comfortable place to enjoy snacks after coming off the trail.
Being an opportunist with a flexible schedule is unquestionably the best way to enjoy Nordic skiing in the Alleghenies. However, even if only able to get out once a season, head to Laurel Mountain. You’ll be blessed.
