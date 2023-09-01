Gently the Allegheny’s greenish-brown waters glided downriver from Franklin under an increasingly blue sky. Lushly green, forested hillsides embraced the river along both banks.
With temperatures approaching the mid-70s and almost no breeze, it was a languid day made for a casual kayak excursion. That family would be joining me made the day just about perfect.
It had been at least three decades since I’d last paddled this section of the river. Back then it had been a fishing trip with a brother-in-law; this time I was with my son, son-in-law and his son.
As the most-experienced boater of the group I provided an abbreviated safety talk: They should wear their PFDs at all times, maintain a low center of gravity when entering and exiting their boats, and hang on to both their boats and paddles in the unlikely event of falling out.
While that had happened on the prior excursion, which had involved a more-tippy canoe, my sons and grandson would have had to work hard to fall out on this beautiful day. We were in hard-to-capsize kayaks and, for the most part, the Allegheny’s current was a leisurely 2 miles per hour.
While the Allegheny can be an imposing, challenging waterway when running much higher and faster, at this level, it’s an ideal body of water for beginners. I also gave them a basic lesson on ferrying – how to travel against the current – though it wasn’t needed this day.
The Allegheny Wild and Scenic River Water Trail runs for 87 miles from the Kinzua Dam to Emlenton. When my son-in-law invited me to join them for a day-trip paddle there, I immediately consulted the water trail’s guide and map for the information needed to plan our excursion.
The trail is plotted with river miles and access areas, which enabled us to decide that the 10-mile section from Franklin to Fisherman’s Cove would be about right for the time we had available. No rapids or other obstacles were listed.
The guide cautions about being on the river when it is spilling at 5,000 cubic feet per second at Kinzua Dam. A quick check of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ data the day before our trip showed the river spilling at a mild 1,300 cfs.
Sometimes the most-challenging part of any moving-water excursion is the shuttle, since a vehicle needs to be left at the take-out that is capable of hauling all of the boats back to the put-in location. My son-in-law was confident his compact pickup truck could hold four kayaks; while less certain, I was confident in his ability to figure something out.
Our trip downriver was trouble-free and joyful. This section truly was wild and scenic. With the exception of a couple of small riverside communities, both banks remained forested, often with exotic-sounding bird calls emerging from the trees.
Kayakers use draw-action water “blasters” as bailers to get rid of water that has entered the boat. But my 15-year-old grandson preferred using his for its original purpose, blasting his dad at every opportunity.
My son proved adept at spotting wildlife: large snapping turtles sunning themselves on riverside rocks; herons winging or wading along the far bank; a dark, double-crested cormorant, rising from the water.
Interestingly, our most-impressive sighting occurred after we’d come off the water and returned to the original put-in in Franklin. (My son-in-law indeed was able to load all four boats in his compact pickup.)
A bystander pointed out a bald eagle that had just arrived and perched in a nearby tree. We watched him survey this stretch of river for 10-15 minutes before regally flying off in a continuing search for prey.
There were no deep, meaningful conversations or dramatic adventures. The joy of being with family – and knowing they cared enough to include “Poppa” – made the outing special.
I probably shouldn’t wait decades to do it again.
To respond to this column, email Dave Hurst at hurst.media.works@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.