Ever since a man, riding his bicycle, possibly in his 20’s, T-boned my scooter April 1, while as I was traveling along the sidewalk on Ligonier Street near Gertrude Street here in Latrobe, has the collision caused nerves in my head and neck to sound off, letting me know he injured me in some form or fashion.
What I have done is to keep as calm as I can, trying to relax to minimize my headaches and body pains. Here it is, the first of July, and I am still having symptoms. I’ve tried to stay away from the pain pills as I know eventually, they will cause me damage to my innards. I really don’t need any more harm to my body. In addition, I have added back pain from my neck all down my spinal column. Swell…
So, what I have decided to do is seek out distractions to draw my mind away from maladies. First, I started reading a book that I ordered some time ago, and then I took the easy road out. Whenever I had spare time, I turned on tube and let the endless selections of programming help me pass time.
I really thought I would be entertained with wholesome shows anywhere from one-half to two hours long. As I browsed from station to station the unexpected appeared. Sometime ago, I saw it written that Christianity was losing its grip and people were leaving the churches. By the looks of things, when God was taken out of the schools, things started to go downhill. Apparently, this has happened to the movie industry as well.
R-rated movies that one only saw in the theaters are now popping up on the screen on large screen televisions. It’s sickening if you ask me. There’s a place for love making, and the like, and producers feel it should be displayed on as many stations as possible. I find it very unhealthy. It’s not that I’m not knowledgeable what goes on behind closed doors, but there is a place for everything, and what I’ve found browsing with my clicker is appalling.
I was taken aback some time ago when women decided to scantily dress, exposing particularly the upper torso of their bodies. Now to see exposed flesh on so many television programs make me wonder just when the foretold end times will come. People, living without a conscience, doing whatever one pleases, makes me wonder what the future will bring.
Of course, I don’t have to browse from station to station or power up the unit, but I find it the easiest way to distract from the headaches. It’s easy to pop a couple of Acetaminophens every six hours. But they really don’t do much for me. I’ve been told to keep them to a minimum because of the stomach damage they may cause.
I know I could watch the dozens of DVD I have or listen to the boxes of CDs, but somehow, I never feel I’m in the mood for them. I did listen to one CD my wife made for me. It’s one of my favorites. The song, Remember When by Alan Jackson is my favorite country western song. Sounds funny from someone who never could listen to country western music before coming to Latrobe. As I got older my likes and dislikes seemed to change. As much as you may want to think so, nothing really stays the same.
Promoting lewdness, profanity and vulgarity over the television screen is something that wasn’t done when I was growing up. Going to church, watching my manners and showing respect particularly to women were priorities when around other people.
I found it rather repulsive to hear one man in church swearing out loud, acts unbecoming to a Christian. To me he was a label Christian, because if he was a true follower, he wouldn’t be using unbecoming vocabulary.
I was recently told by Comcast I now have Peacock and it’s free. I’ve never watched it because I’m afraid there may be nudity, swearing and sexual acts freely displayed. I’m sorry but I don’t want a thing to do with that.
I think I’ll stick to Hallmark movies!
