Last week I talked about Stevia, a natural sweetener found in many drinks and foods. One I didn’t dwell on but will give attention to today will be dark raw honey. As a past vendor at Latrobe’s Farmers Market, I got to meet many different people from all walks of life. A couple from the area, John and Amanda Harman, sold bee products from their hives. What I learned from them is invaluable. It is something, I believe, everyone should know.
You may be asking yourself, “What is dark honey?” It is a kind of honey that has a dark brown or dark amber color, in contrast to light honey, which is whitish or light amber in color. Like all kinds of honey, dark honey is produced by honey bees that harvest the nectar of certain flowers, breaking it down to sugar, and depositing it into a honeycomb which is where humans can collect it. Different colors of honey come from different floral sources, though certain flowers that bloom year-round may produce lighter or darker honey depending on the time of the year.
Dark honey usually has a more intense pungent taste than light honey. Some darker varieties of honey include buckwheat, wildflower, thyme, dandelion, jarrah, chestnut, meadow and manuka honey, many of which contain a high concentration of antioxidants and other powerful nutrients.
Honey is a natural sweetener with many health benefits. One can add dark honey to things one normally would add sugar to or use it as a sugar substitute in baking. Studies on buckwheat honey, a dark honey, showed that it has an antioxidant content that is 20 times higher than other types of honey. Antioxidants are important in our health because they help our bodies fight free radicals, which can cause harm if they become too prevalent in our bodies.
When I first met the Harmans two booths down from mine, I was handed two pieces of paper along with my purchase outlining the many beneficial uses of honey and other components that are healthy for one’s person. It mainly dealt with the benefit combinations of apple cider vinegar and honey and cinnamon and honey. The Harmans often heard me complain about my various ailments. Arthritis was on the top of the list. “Did you ever try apple cider vinegar and honey?” John asked me. Being truthful I had to apply to the negative. “This is what you do,” and then he proceeded to fill me in step by step.
“Stir one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and one tablespoon (dark, raw) into a cup of boiling water. Drink the brew morning and evening to ward off the pain. A smoothing salve can also be made by combing parts of both ingredients, stirring well, and apply directly to aching areas,” he stated. “Do not heat honey in the microwave.”
Harman said, “Recent research has indicated that the combination of both ingredients can dramatically improve cancer cure rates. In one study, 387 men and women undergoing chemotherapy for a variety of cancers took daily doses of both ingredients and experienced remission rates twice that of patients who had chemotherapy alone.”
The combination of both ingredients has benefited bladder infections, canker sores, cholesterol, colds, fatigue, hearing loss, heart disease, high blood pressure, improvement of the immune system and impotence.
Mixing honey and cinnamon also have many benefits for heart disease, hypertension, the flu, the immune system, indigestion, longevity, pimples, skin infections, upset stomach and weight loss.
Use of cinnamon is done so using a powder. For example, if one wishes to treat heart disease, make a paste of honey and cinnamon powder. Apply on bread and eat regularly for breakfast. “It reduces the cholesterol,” Harmon stated, “in the arteries and saves the patient from a heart attack. Also, those who have already had a heart attack can benefit from this to help avoid another one.” He went on to say that “regular use helps relieve loss of breath and helps strengthen the heartbeat. As one ages, the arteries and veins lose their flexibility and get clogged; honey and cinnamon help revitalize the arteries and the veins,” he said.
Want more facts? Call the Harmans at 724-858-5252.
