Budget says we drove through a hailstorm. Now it wants me to pay $2,133
ILLUSTRATION BY CHRISTOPHER ELLIOT

When Candace Welch returns her rental to Budget in Sioux Falls, S.D., the company bills her $2,133 for hail damage. Just one problem — there was no hailstorm.

Q: Last spring, I rented a car from Budget in Sioux Falls, S.D. We were in Sioux Falls for approximately an hour after picking up the vehicle and then drove to Montana. I returned the car, undamaged, to the same Budget location a week later.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him on his site. ©2023 Christopher Elliott.

