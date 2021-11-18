These last two years have been like no other. It used to be when families got together for Thanksgivings, they would gather from miles away and join together around dinner tables to feast on the big, fat bird. But something happened when COVID settled among our midst. No longer was this one of blessings, joyfulness and lots of football, but a time of separation with lots of rules attached to it.
Some families still got together and celebrated their times together, but many stayed home and stayed in their “bubble,” as it was called. Many citizens felt blessed by getting the inoculations, while others refused to get the shots for fear that they may get sick, have side effects or feel they have the right to forego it.
So, here we are in the 11th month of 2021, hoping we can return to some normalcy and come together as there was in 2019 and in previous years. I can only imagine families gathering around the tables again, holding hands and reciting the many blessings recited before ingesting the turkey, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, foods that were often eaten before the pandemic struck.
Returning to the ways of the past, they were a real blessing. Of course, one must understand the meaning of that eight-letter word. According to www.yourdictionary.com, it defines the word as “Anything that gives happiness or prevents misfortune; special benefit or favor.” If Thanksgiving can once again bring happiness to families throughout our nation, we all must thank God for these blessings.
From this same website came this explanation. “When God looks down upon you and protects you, this is an example of God’s blessing. When you pray to God and ask to be held in good favor, this is an example of when you seek God’s blessing. When you are thankful to have your child, this is an example of when your child is a blessing.”
This website also states that a blessing means “good fortune” or “some kind of supernatural aid, or reward.” Finally, “a short prayer said before or after a meal; grace.” When I used to visit my in-laws prior to my wife’s passing, I was always the one chosen to pray before we dug into the tasty tidbits that my sister-in-law had made for the occasion. I took joy into doing what I felt the Lord called me to do. Unfortunately, things will never be the same since my wife has passed and the in-laws now never invite me to their home. That’s life and I have accepted it as is.
While doing some shopping at Shop ‘n Save, I asked a patron if she knew if the store sold a product. Not only did she answer to the affirmative, but led me to it. She then turned and walked the opposite way stating, “Have a blessed day!” Her message touched me in a very special way.
If Teri would still be with me and we have togetherness at the in-laws, I began imagining what my prayer may sound like this Thanksgiving. I may start off by stating, “Lord, we thank you,” for Thanksgiving is a time that we all have some things different of which we all can be thankful.
The second thing that comes to mind is a prayer of gratitude for healing my infirmities after my accident. It was a long haul, but I knew God had everything under control. Another person around our table may give thanks for the beauty of the mountains, waters and living creatures all made for us to enjoy.
And yet another may draw attention to the fact that many have jobs while at the same time many need work. “Dear Lord, open up avenues so people can sustain their families.”
We all have so much to be thankful. Bless us all Lord that we may stand firm by doing your will.
Happy Thanksgiving!
