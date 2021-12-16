Over the years, much has changed, some traditions going back as far as the 16th century to the present date. Christmas shopping, for instance, used to begin in December. Now people are beginning in August. Just a number of weeks ago, we celebrated Thanksgiving, a November tradition. I like to call it a week or weekend of thanking God for the many blessings that He bestowed upon us.
Christmas in America has been filled with traditions, old and new. When my brother, sister, and I were just children, our parents would take us tree hunting where we had the choice of picking out live, freshly cut pine trees. My father would take them home and erect them in our living room. He along with the rest of the family would then string lights, tinsel, and German artwork from the branches. We may have even hung an Advent calendar from one of the wires.
Decorated trees date back to Germany, according to www.history.com, in the Middle Ages, with German and other European settlers popularizing Christmas trees in America by the early 19th century. A New York woodsman named Mark Carr is credited with opening the first U.S. Christmas tree lot in 1851. A 2019 survey by the American Christmas Tree Association predicted that 77% of U.S. households displayed a Christmas tree in their home. Among the trees on display, an estimated 81% were artificial, and 19% were real.
Decades later, it may be hard to imagine that “A Charlie Brown Christmas Special” inspired by Charles Schultz’s Peanuts comic strip was first rejected by CBS executives. But when it finally aired on Dec. 9, 1965, almost half of all U.S. TV sets were turned to the broadcast, and the show went on to win an Emmy, a Peabody, an enduring following and even a trend of “Charlie Brown” Christmas Trees. “I never thought it was such a bad little tree,” Linus says in the special. “It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.”
Wreaths have been around since the ancient Greek and Roman times, but one made of evergreen, often adorned with boughs of holly, eventually took on Christian meaning, with the circular shape representing eternal life and the holly leaves and berries symbolic of Christ’s crown of thorns and blood, according to the New York Times. Today’s wreaths, which come in all varieties, from flowers and fruit to glass balls and ribbon to artificial and themed, are most often seen as a secular winter tradition.
Yule logs were part of an ancient winter solstice celebrations, but it were Americans who turned the wood burning into must-see TV. Back in 1966, WPIX-TV in New York City aired a continuous 17-second loop of a fireplace for three hours along with holiday music. That led to an eventual better production and nearly 20 years of annual viewing. Today, you can view the yule log on demand and on the web. Even though Queen Elizabeth I got credit for the early decorating of gingerbread cookies, once again, it’s the Germans who lay claim to starting the gingerbread house tradition. And when the German Brothers Grimm wrote “Hansel and Gretel,” a new holiday tradition was born.
While leaving treats for Santa and his reindeer dates back to ancient Norse mythology, Americans began to sweeten up to the tradition during the Great Depression in the 1930s, as a sign of showing attitude during a time of struggle. Whether devoured as a treat or hung on the tree as a decoration, candy canes are the number one-selling candy during December, and date back to 1670 Germany. The red and white peppermint sticks arrived state side in 1847, when a German-Swedish immigrant in Wooster, Ohio, placed them on a tree. By the 1950s, an automated candy cane-making machine was invented, cementing their mass appeal.
The first original Christmas card debuted in 1843 from England with the simple message, “A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” May I take this opportunity to wish you the same message!
