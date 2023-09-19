I proposed to my wife in Central Park on New Year’s Eve, about 18 short blocks from the infamous ball drop. I had planned to ask her to marry me at midnight in Times Square proper, but we got bumped from the front row of Ryan Seacrest’s stage to the infamously gaudy M&M store during the pre-event security sweep. Now eight blocks away from the fun, we ditched the televised party and grabbed dinner instead. The locals are right, by the way: Times Square is for suckers.

The New Year’s holiday is great for what it is: a day to mark time, give thanks and reflect on how life could be better. The obvious problem, however, is that life in the new year isn’t all that different. We return to the same schools, the same jobs, and the same schedules. A few days off work for the office crowd, time-and-a-half pay for the service industry, and then it’s off to our region’s notoriously bleak winter.

To respond to this column, email Bryan Jarrell at pastor@epiphanyligonier.org.

