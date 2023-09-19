I proposed to my wife in Central Park on New Year’s Eve, about 18 short blocks from the infamous ball drop. I had planned to ask her to marry me at midnight in Times Square proper, but we got bumped from the front row of Ryan Seacrest’s stage to the infamously gaudy M&M store during the pre-event security sweep. Now eight blocks away from the fun, we ditched the televised party and grabbed dinner instead. The locals are right, by the way: Times Square is for suckers.
The New Year’s holiday is great for what it is: a day to mark time, give thanks and reflect on how life could be better. The obvious problem, however, is that life in the new year isn’t all that different. We return to the same schools, the same jobs, and the same schedules. A few days off work for the office crowd, time-and-a-half pay for the service industry, and then it’s off to our region’s notoriously bleak winter.
Doesn’t Jan. 1 feel like an arbitrary day to celebrate the new year? Ancient societies celebrated their new year around the start of the planting season, often in September or March. It wasn’t until 1582 that our modern Gregorian calendar was established in Roman Catholic Europe, a calendar that Protestants didn’t adopt for centuries later. Before 1752, early American colonists celebrated New Year’s Day on March 25, reserving January for the Twelve Days of Christmas. Paraphrasing Jesus of Nazareth, “New Year’s was made for man, and not man for New Year’s.”
The New Year holiday anthem is “Auld Lang Syne,” a Scottish title that roughly means “the Good ‘ol Days.” The lyrics of the song mix nostalgia for the past with hope for the future. After giving it due consideration, I’ve come to believe that the most logical time for an American celebration of past and future is not January, but right now, during the back-to-school season. Fewer things elicit nostalgia and hope like the life transitions of late summer and early fall.
Nothing says “the good ol’ days,” for example, like that back-to-school photo, where we see firsthand just how much our kids and grandkids have grown over the past year. Teachers, professors, and school administration measure time by the fall as well, noticing every year that the new batch of students seem smaller, and their parents seem younger. Retail workers stock school supplies featuring unfamiliar cartoon characters for today’s kids, a reminder of our own distance from childhood. Summer camps are swapped with sports camps and band camps. Steelers football returns.
It isn’t just a matter of logic, but it’s also a matter of pragmatism. Recent vacations have given us distance to reconsider what we want from our jobs. Programs at local churches, rec clubs, libraries, and nonprofits kick into gear, requiring both participants and volunteers. With Christmas on the horizon, now is the best time to make adjustments to our spending and credit habits. The most convenient benefit of the season? The gyms aren’t swarmed with the usual influx of crash dieters and resolution makers.
If you want a fresh start, fall is infinitely better than January. Forget Times Square, gaudy blinking glasses, and confetti: embrace the true New Year happening right now. The shifts you make today have the potential to become the good ol’ days that you’ll be toasting tomorrow with a cup of kindness. And winter remains months away.
To all students, parents, faculty and staff: you all remain in my prayers as you begin afresh in these weeks ahead. To everyone else: Happy New Year!
To respond to this column, email Bryan Jarrell at pastor@epiphanyligonier.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.