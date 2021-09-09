Two days ago, I hit the “big 78.” Do I feel my age? I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. On the other hand, we all feel differently from day to day as we take the next step toward our future years to come.
Looking back, 70-some years ago, I was sitting on my parents’ kitchen floor banging on the pots with utensils, making a heck of a lot of racket. One could say I wasn’t comparing myself to Buddy Rich. For those who may not know that name, he was an American jazz drummer, considered one of the most influential of all time. Born in 1917, he died in 1987. I was great on my parents’ cookware, but that’s where it stopped. Ask any toddler and he or she will gladly tell you, “Give me a spoon, toy of any shape or form, or a family heirloom, and that’s all it takes to keep the me preoccupied for a short amount of time.”
Several years later, I found myself sitting in a circle of youth in what was supposedly kindergarten. That was the beginning of my “cheated” years. Teachers always had it in for me, one way or the other.
One “wonderful” afternoon, the teacher suggested each student bring something into the classroom as a “show and tell project.” Everyone gleamed from ear to ear with their prize possession showing each off as if each costed a million bucks. When the latter part of the day came, we all asked for our valued item back. Everyone got theirs. I was told I couldn’t have mine back. She liked it too much. The teacher wanted to keep it.
I told her if she wouldn’t return it to me, I would quit attending classes. She stated, “Go ahead,” and so I did. When my mother picked me up, I told her the story. She never made me go back to that school. I waved to the instructor through the basement window, and never saw her after that. Too bad. I liked my “thing.”
My grade school years were some of the loneliest years I spent in my elementary education. The teachers could have cared if I participated in ball games, the classmates all but ignored me, yet thankfully I had one friend who stuck with me through thick and thin. I guess you could say, we were good for each other.
My high school years turned the tides. I became one of the gang. Saturday dances brought the spark out of me. I became noted for my Chubby Checker dance movements. I recall dancing around the circle in the middle of the gym to the tune of “The Twist.”
I became known for “shaking my tail movements” through the rest of my high school years, college and years beyond, making me feel good about myself. I had definitely rounded new corners each leaving my marks on society.
Attending college was one thing. Graduating from it was another. Establishing a career right out of this well-known institution gave me a feeling of accomplishment. Continuing up the ladder, using not only what I learned in my higher education years, but striving to do more by attending police officers’ training school, “coping out” at night and doing newspaper work during the day gave me a well-rounded sense of accomplishment. Everyday way something new, not always healthy, but ways I knew I was contributing to society.
When my health waned, I had to give up my newspaper and police work in Ohio and come home to Pennsylvania. That wasn’t all bad. Before long, I started doing volunteer work at Latrobe Area Hospital, became its noted photographer and eventually met the gal who I would marry and become my wife. Married for 44 and one-half years, we were responsible for bringing two wonderful children into the world, Kelsey Lyn and Aaron Matthew. They would grow up to hold down two outstanding jobs, Kelsey’s in Chicago and Aaron’s in Denver.
I am still holding down the fort at the address at 1544 Ligonier St., where I had various shops, raised my family and took pleasure in the many talents God gave to me.
