I find it somewhat ironic that the pandemic swayed me into committing habits that I wouldn’t haven’t done otherwise. Look at me now. What am I doing? It doesn’t take much to conclude that if I didn’t do a lot of research for stories on this machine (not always a good thing because websites can’t always be trusted) I’d be stretched out in front of the tube watching more television than I care to admit.
I’ve heard people tell that because of 2020, COVID gave them more time to spend with the family. Kids got to know their parents personally. Some of my Farmers Market friends spent their time putting crafts together. I’m sure many more individuals did more than I did. I’m really not proud to say that.
Television and I got to be great buddies. I definitely fell in love with Hallmark, especially the kissing at the end. I’ve always loved romantic movies. They sure beat science fiction, violence, gore and guts. People often ask me, why are there so many shootings on a daily basis? All one has to do is watch the tube. It’s all right there. It doesn’t take long for one to pull out a revolver on NCIS or SVU, and bang, someone is laying in the street, blood flowing everywhere.
With that said, I really got into some programming that caught my attention. It is true, a couple did display that negativity of guns drawn, shooting and killing. Maybe it was the way the script was written. The one show that stood out in my mind was “Big Sky.” From the way it was spoken about, I wasn’t the only one who made time to save time in the day to follow each episode. The thing that drove me crazy was just as I was getting into the thrill of it all, the word “finale” popped up on the screen. It didn’t mean the program had run its last airing. The producer was just letting the audience know it would be one of many “season finales” that would interrupt what normally would a full season without any breaks.
Just when I’m really pulled in, I’m severed from this spectacular thriller only to be replaced by some stupid game show. True, there are some such programs that have been around for a long time such as “The Price is Right” and “Jeopardy!”, but are they cut in pieces with the word “finale” only to be brought back three months later giving the viewer the idea that a new season? Who are they trying to fool, anyway? Are four segments going to be run each ending with the word “finale” only to frustrate the person watching?
If this is the way it’s going to be, I guess the industry has gotten the word out to make all programming exciting for a month and then insert the word “finale” after the first month only to pull the show for three months and then resume it as a new season for a while and then insert that magic word.
It may even prompt me to forget the TV and go back to my book that I started reading when the pandemic began. I ended up becoming glued to my large screen and leaving the book on the table. Now, I think I’m going to go back to it. Of course, I have to make time to write stories and that’s always a challenge. But with the Lord’s help, it does come easier.
So, what’s it going to be? Most everybody will be out celebrating the no-mask brigade, getting their grub at restaurants and slurping down the brew at bars nationally, having the time of their lives as though they were joining together with their parolees, hoping that their sentences have been washed clean from their slates as though they had committed sins and they were all washed away.
As for yours truly, “finale season” actually may be a good thing only if I use my time wisely and don’t let the tube kill my brain cells. I’ll find stuff to do!
