Robert Galinak sends his Samsung Galaxy S21 back to the company for repairs. But eight weeks later, the only thing he has to show for it is a high repair bill. So what happened to the phone?

Q: I recently upgraded my Samsung Galaxy S21 to the latest version of Android. After I did, the phone failed to power up. I returned the phone, which is not under warranty, to Samsung for repair. Samsung billed me $161 and promised to return the phone within a week.

Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help © 2022 Christopher Elliott.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.