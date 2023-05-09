Justin Carrier’s GE Profile washing machine breaks, flooding his house. One month later, GE hasn’t repaired the appliance or paid for the damages. What’s going on?
Q: We bought a new GE Profile washing machine about seven months ago. We were awakened one night last month to a flooded laundry room, bathroom, foyer, family room and office. The water valve in the washer failed and filled the machine, and eventually our home, while it was not even on.
A technician diagnosed the faulty valve, but the part is on extended backorder. I’ve spoken with numerous GE customer service agents about getting the valve. Most recently, a representative told me I just needed to keep waiting because there was no way to expedite the process.
She also advised the warranty was for repairs, not a replacement, and that putting in paperwork for replacement would waste her time as it would be “automatically rejected,” and we needed to just keep waiting.
We’re a family of four with young children and no working washer. Worse, GE’s insurance company won’t process a claim on our damaged home until the part can be “evaluated” in their lab, which can’t happen until they repair or replace it. We are at our wits’ end and need your help! — Justin Carrier, Eustis, Fla.
A: Justin, I feel for you. It wasn’t so long ago that I was a young father living in the Orlando suburbs. I would have been far less patient if this had happened to me. One month without a washing machine is a lot of trips to the laundromat, especially when you have young children.
Your problem is surprisingly common. These parts-on-backorder cases are likely a result of the supply chain problems plaguing American businesses since the pandemic. But GE should have a plan, especially for customers like you. Not only did its washer fail, but you also sustained damage to your kitchen. Plus, you have kids and need a washing machine. Shouldn’t there be some way that GE can take all of those issues into consideration and send you a replacement?
Your warranty covers two years of parts and service labor in your home to repair or replace any part that fails because of a defect in materials or workmanship. But GE does not promise a full replacement. The representative you spoke with was correct. Although GE could replace the appliance at its discretion, the system would likely reject it. Appliance manufacturers only replace their products under threat of a lawsuit or if the appliances are impossible to repair. And even then, they do it reluctantly.
A brief, polite email to a GE executive might have moved your complaint toward resolution. I publish the names, emails and phone numbers of the GE customer service executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.
I contacted GE on your behalf. A representative contacted you and arranged to expedite a new valve to your home. GE also agreed to cover all your repair costs. Your washer is now working, and GE is also working on your insurance claim.
Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help © 2022 Christopher Elliott.
