When Warren Yue cancels a vacation rental for a church retreat before the pandemic, he initially gets a refund from his Chase Sapphire Reserve card. But then it backtracks, deducting half his money. What gives?
Q: I paid for a vacation rental in Oceanside, Calif., for our church fellowship group before the pandemic. I used my Chase Sapphire Reserve card, which has travel insurance.
We had to cancel the trip because of COVID. The vacation rental management company offered a full refund but then changed its offer to a credit. I wanted my money back because we were unlikely to take the trip. I disputed the charge on my Chase Sapphire Reserve card and received a full refund.
Now, Chase has taken half my refund back ($1,370). Chase says it has no choice because the merchant has sued it.
I told Chase the merchant kept changing its policy. First, it said my stay was 100% refundable. Then it only offered a credit. And then it was 50% refundable after 30 days. I am the victim since I did not choose to cancel. I was complying with a government order. Chase has been making big bucks for not paying the cardholder, which I think is unethical. Can you help? — Warren Yue, Monterey Park, Calif.
A: Your vacation rental manager should have refunded every last penny, as promised. But there’s a little more to your case.
First, you mention that Chase offers travel insurance coverage on its Sapphire Reserve card. Yes, it does. But you didn’t file a claim on your benefits. Instead, you filed a credit card dispute to get your refund. And Chase sided with you — at least initially.
Understanding the difference between a credit card dispute and an insurance claim is essential. The latter should happen any time you have to cancel a trip. The former is the last resort when the merchant refuses to deliver a promised refund.
Chase told you that the merchant sued it and then reversed its decision. That’s highly unusual. A credit card company’s relationship with a merchant is none of your concern. But it’s even stranger to have a dispute reversed this way. This is the first time I’ve seen a case like this. I have more information about chargebacks in my ultimate guide to credit card disputes.
I think this might have gone differently if you’d filed a claim under your Chase Sapphire Reserve card’s travel insurance benefits. It would have probably covered your cancellation as a trip interruption.
I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the Chase executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. A brief, polite email to one of them might have yielded a more favorable outcome.
I contacted Chase on your behalf. The company refunded the $1,370 it had taken without offering an explanation.
Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help © 2022 Christopher Elliott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.