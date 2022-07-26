When JetBlue cancels Amy Ohman’s flight to Boston, it agrees to pay for her Uber ride to the airport. Then the airline cancels her flight again. This time, it refuses to reimburse her. Is there a way to get JetBlue to refund her $71 fare?

Q: My husband and I were scheduled to fly from Boston Logan Airport to Palm Beach, Fla., recently. We took an Uber to the airport and while we were in the car on the Mass Pike about halfway into our trip, we received an email from JetBlue canceling our flight and rebooking us the next day.

Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help © 2022 Christopher Elliott.

