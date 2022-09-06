Airbnb suspends Maksym Bidnychenko’s account, but it won’t tell him why. Now it won’t even respond to him. Is there any way to get his account reinstated?

Q: I had to leave Russia because of my Ukrainian citizenship when the war started. After that, I was supposed to travel from Turkey to Georgia and stay in an Airbnb. But Airbnb asked me to confirm my identity, and then it suspended my account.

Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help © 2022 Christopher Elliott.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.