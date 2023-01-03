What happened to Stefanie Rogers’ Christmas tree? And why won’t Home Depot refund her for the plastic Tannenbaum she never received?

Q: I ordered a $390 Christmas tree from Home Depot to be shipped to my home. I did not receive the item. Home Depot advised me to contact FedEx and my credit card company, Wells Fargo. FedEx opened a case but later emailed me and stated, per their investigation, that the package was delivered correctly.

Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help © 2022 Christopher Elliott.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.