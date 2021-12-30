So here we are, folks. We’ve slithered into a new year and look forward as to what’s to come. I use the words “look forward” because as I see it, we certainly don’t want to dwell on what hindered us in the past. Of course, with this new virus descending upon us, we still have to be very careful how we go forward shielding our faces, etc. so none of us succumb to this threat.
When I think of the new year, so much comes to mind. Exercise, proper eating and supplementation work into my horoscope. My brother often tells me to get out and force myself to get a little fresh air daily. I find it difficult as I fear stumbling, one of my common problems. I have a T-shirt that states, “I don’t practice falling. I just do gravity checks!”
Much has happened in this last year health-wise. Thank God, I never got the COVID or any of the other viruses. I am very blessed in that manner of speaking. I have been diagnosed with other maladies that have slowed me down quite a bit. That is the trouble with old age. If one thing doesn’t get you, certainly something else will.
I wish I had someone to accompany me to the park where someone would put a leash around my waist. We could then run together. I don’t know how long we could do this, but t least I would create my blood to flow faster in my system. Even though someone could take me to a gym, someone could do likewise, and my blood would increase in flow.
Recently, I got a machine through a doctor in Greensburg. A woman came to my residence to show me how to use it. After she turned it on, immediately I went into seizures. I have epilepsy. Anything that affects my nerves such as this machine will cause problems with my brain. This machine proved itself highly unworthy. Yet with everything said, the manufacture would not take the equipment back. I was told it was part of their policy. I was fit to be tied. Here I was stuck with a $1,000 piece of useless circulating vibrator that the company wouldn’t take back. What a wonderful way to start off the new year.
What I have been using is a recumbent bicycle. The nice thing is I can bike and look outside my window, watching the traffic come up and go down Irving Avenue, Latrobe. What I have been doing is going down to Westland Chiropractic Clinic and using its bicycle to get my blood moving faster than it has been. Sometime during the summer, I decided to change my eating habits, switching over from an eating anything diet to more vegan. At first it was tough, but then I found it easier to accept. I now tend to eat a lot of salads with broccoli, cauliflower, dark purple grapes, mixed greens, oysters or sardines, or sometimes walnuts for my protein. No salad goes without celery, spring onions, and brown mushrooms. My dressing is vinegar and olive oil.
One of the foods I eliminated was sugar. I became a label looker. If I saw the slightest bit of sugar mentioned, I’d forego it. Water became my thirst quencher along with Mojo Pure Coconut Water. I bought ice cubes plastics with water contained within them. I could freeze them and put them in my drinks. They would stay frozen for the duration of the drinks keeping the beverage forever cold. I purchased a lot of blueberries this fall under the advisement of Dr. Oz who stated that this berry was the healthiest berry to eat. Well. My little challenges to make smoothies with them didn’t work. I quit after two or three tries. Now, he has educated his viewing audience about dark purple grapes being the best.
When it comes to supplements, vitamin C, the B complexes and D3 rate high on my list. I’ve cut back on many others I used to order.
By the way, Happy New Year!
