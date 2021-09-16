The day was Sept. 11, 2021. I had sprung out of bed a good one-half hour than I should have for I was aware the repairman from Xfinity was due any moment and I didn’t want to be caught being out of it in my dreamland of who knows where. Waking to the hour of 8:15 a.m., I sprung out of the sack, pulled on some clothes, did the usual bathroom stuff, then sat and waited. All I knew was he was expected to arrive between 8 and 10 a.m. That’s all.
I didn’t think much beyond that, because if he didn’t happen to arrive, there would be no viewing of the ceremonies in Shanksville and the president, vice president and other famous people making their presence known.
Thank God, he showed up around 9:45 a.m., replaced the bad cable, and was out the door and on his way.
There I sat. Pushing on the clicker to change to the station I preferred. First taking in the ceremonies at the Pentagon, I sensed the grieving. I was awestruck by the outpouring grief. When I changed to view the monument in Somerset County, something grabbed my attention.
I found myself in the presence that very few people of any had which I found extraordinary. There I sat, 10 feet or so from my flat screen color television. All of a sudden, I became distracted from various activities that were being aired on various stations. My eyes became glued on the Laurel Mountains, a part of the Laurel Highlands. It’s then something occurred to me. Over that mountain top 20 years ago, a commercial passenger jet had just crashed, leaving no survivors. All who died sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our countrymen and women.
I starred at those trees never seeing any smoke, smelling any fumes, or bearing witness to this historical catastrophe. Before I knew it, tears began to stream down my face. As the names were read by various relatives, it all began to sink in. We had gone from a peaceful nation one hour earlier to explosions and death soon thereafter.
I couldn’t take my eyes off those trees. Knowing the passengers buckled into their seats decided to give of their lives in this terrible tragedy should have spoken volumes to every citizen of this, the United States of America. Days before, I heard several commentators state that many citizens never heard of Shanksville let alone the crash of Flight 93. That, in itself, amazed me and should stun other Americans as well.
I have to admit, when I see others cry, it doesn’t take long for me to shed a tear, too. Twenty years may seem like a long time, but healing doesn’t come overnight. I was watching a program on Cornerstone Television, a show called “Sisters 2 Sisters.” One of the four pastor’s husband had just passed. The topic centered around “What do you say to a distraught partner who’s loved one has passed?” The conclusion was, “Nothing. Just be there to show you care.”
It became obvious today on this anniversary of the downing of the Twin Towers and the crash of Flight 93 instantly killing 40 passengers that many may battle with the thoughts of healing. One could see it as they read the names of each relative some expressing the facts that, “I am looking forward to joining up with you when the day comes when I am called home.”
Titiana Morales from CBS News stated, “Bea and Jerry Guadagno, parents of Flight 93 passenger Richard Guadagno, remember the day they heard the news. I was hoping, said Bea, we knew that a plane went down in Pennsylvania. And we, finally, found out it was his plane. And we were ready to go out the door if there were any survivors; we were ready to go. And then about 5:30, we heard there were no survivors.”
What is clear for the couple is that all the passengers “were very special people.” “We knew right away,” said Bea, “they were all heroes. They all had something to do.”
And people are still dying for our freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.