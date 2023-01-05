Most people this time of the year sit down during the end of December and compile a list of ways that maybe they could better themselves for the upcoming year. One could classify that as New Year’s resolutions. People may jot down, “This year I plan to cut out sugar in my diet,” “Go for a 10-minute walk every day,” or “Be more charitable to my church or in my community.”

As I see it, these are acts of hope – doing something to improve situations. Hope is the believing in what could be. As I sit and stare out my window on this cold, sunny day, I have only to hope that I could be out along the shore of Keystone State Park Lake “hoping” to hook one of those big trout that were recently stocked in that body of water. I am actually imagining that there is something there to believe and trust in. It is the belief in what could be. Hope redefines what is probable and opens the paths to the impossible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.