Most people this time of the year sit down during the end of December and compile a list of ways that maybe they could better themselves for the upcoming year. One could classify that as New Year’s resolutions. People may jot down, “This year I plan to cut out sugar in my diet,” “Go for a 10-minute walk every day,” or “Be more charitable to my church or in my community.”
As I see it, these are acts of hope – doing something to improve situations. Hope is the believing in what could be. As I sit and stare out my window on this cold, sunny day, I have only to hope that I could be out along the shore of Keystone State Park Lake “hoping” to hook one of those big trout that were recently stocked in that body of water. I am actually imagining that there is something there to believe and trust in. It is the belief in what could be. Hope redefines what is probable and opens the paths to the impossible.
Faith and hope are closely linked.
Hope comes before faith. Faith is believing and trusting in something that one cannot see; hope is imagining that there is something there to even believe and trust in. It is the belief in what could be. Hope redefines what is probable and opens the paths to the impossible. For example, faith is putting one’s trust in God to help in a financial difficulty, but hope opens the door to even let oneself consider that there may be a way out of a particular problem. Without hope, there can be no faith, because we would not even see fit to pray about those things we could not imagine.
Life is very difficult. There are many obstacles. Having New Year’s resolutions is not enough. One has to keep getting closer to those goals, amidst all the inevitable twists and turns. Hope allows people to approach problems with a mindset and strategy-set suitable to success, thereby increasing the chances they will actually accomplish their goals.
Hope still remains strong on the list of human needs. It is like a single candle during the night, it gives light for us to continue on and find the way out of the darkness. This light of hope burns so strongly in the hearts of some. Hope is all we need to keep on living. It is the foundation to build one’s life upon. It is a commitment to continue to struggle, create endurance, and create strength in a person. Otherwise, he or she is simply sitting back and wishing away his or her life. Because of hope, some people act and decide what will become of their life.
People must also accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope, because in life there will be many failures, but without hope, there will not be a single achievement. Hope is a very necessary component. We must never give up and never think that our goal is impossible or too hard to attain. If everyone thought that the goals that they had set in life were too difficult, there wouldn’t be any great inventions today, and this would be a much different place. Hence, hope will always be on the road map and a way to light the darkest path of life. It will be one’s guide on his or her path to happiness.
Hope lets a person’s eyes see what could be. Hope tells one there is more. Hope forces one to keep walking, searching, longing, loving…hope leads to faith. That’s why hope is so important. Believing in myself or in the people around me will bring disappointment. But, allowing hope to lead us to faith means that life is all about more than us and our lives. It’s all about things eternal.
As we head into the year of 2023, we have only to hope that those who are full of hate, put down their guns and become more loving. It’s senseless for people of all ages to use assault rifles to kill people outright for no reason at all. Seek out peacefulness.
