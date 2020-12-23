Mention one word that became a part of the household vocabulary this last year and I’m sure you’ll agree your chosen pick was “choice.” I’m sure I will get no argument here.
If I go back as far as February, the recommendation was to wear a mask, social distance and wash one’s hands four to five times a day. Your choice was to follow protocol or ignore the recommendations and be selfish about the whole matter of protecting others or yourself from getting COVID-19 or spreading it to family, friends and relatives. New Zealand stuck firmly to the recommendations with positive consequences. Quite the opposite in our country. People stuck to their guns stating, “No one’s going to tell me what to do,” and now we have well over 300,000 dead and the fatality rates are spiking daily.
After I married my wife over 44 years ago, we very much wanted to have children. Not all couple chose that choice, but we felt very strongly about making that move. The Lord blessed us with Aaron and Kelsey. As a result, we became advocates of pro-life, not pro-choice. The latter is another way of stating pro-abortion, an abomination in the eyes of God.
Every waking hour, we make decisions to either walk according to God’s Word or align our thinking with Satan’s ploys. So many of the people of the world today have chosen to push God out of their lives embrace the devil in words, acts, and deceptions. No one forced them do walk that path. That was their own choice.
We are very blessed in this country in as much as most of us live in homes of our own choosing, have regular meals purchased from supermarkets that have surplus food, some of which is discarded daily. We get our entertainment from watching personally owned large flat televisions. Advertisers brainwash our thinking by drumming messages into our heads through them. Cars, medications and beverages are examples of three different products.
We’re not told we have to marry certain individuals. We make those choices according to magnetic feelings that brings us closer to our mates on a daily basis. Forming relationships should be everlasting, scripture tells us.
It won’t be long now we will be celebrating Christmas. Many people will decorate their homes, put up lights and display candles in their windows. That’s the choice they’ll make this year and in the many years to come. Others will carry on the traditions that were handed down by their relatives. Still those remaining will go shopping physically or buy their loved ones something online.
There was a time when the majority of citizens of our country were excited when Christmas season began. Most of them were professed Christians, members of one denomination or another. They were full of joy and merriment and spread the holiday cheer and love arrived via God’s Son, Jesus Christ. Our Lord became our Savior through His Father’s choice. He knew if Jesus walked by example upon the earth, followers would feel love like no other. It was this very emotional tie that pulled people together to form the body of Christ. This group of people became known as Christians forming the first denomination, the Roman Catholic Church.
Over the years Christ lived on this earth, the message became known all over the world, and to a certain percentage, people are still, wholeheartedly, following the leadings of the Holy Spirit to make not only the Trinity their choice but the Blessed Mother of Jesus, angels, and saints a major part of their daily lives.
When Christ died on the cross, he did so with His arms stretched out as to say, “I’m doing so because I love you.” Through this act He redeemed us from our sins.
Today, so many have chosen to walk with Satin, pushing God out of their lives, and living according to their wills and wants. It’s through this choice they are carving their way to hell. Satin couldn’t be happier.
God has given us a choice. If we are smart, we turn to Him seeking forgiveness. If you want to remain foolish, death will have ill consequences. It’s your choice…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.