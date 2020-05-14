As some of you may remember, my wife passed a little over two years ago. I had just come home from Bible study and entered our inner front door area and noticed her lying on the floor. It was apparent that she was deceased. What was still a mystery was the location of our little yapper, a Chihuahua, no less. It’s funny when you think of it. Some of the smallest dogs make the nosiest sounds. Arlo was that way. He would bark at voices from people walking down the sidewalk sight unseen. Both he and Teri were definitely buddies. There was no prying them apart especially when she was watching television.
That Saturday morning, I was shocked. I would have thought that he might have been nestled next to her side, but that was far from the truth. Where he went was definitely in question. I first thought he may have escaped when the first responders dashed through our door. Could our little ‘grandchild’ have decided to make haste to many of the places I had walked him? Or did he ascend to our residence on the second floor?
I first decided to go to our living quarters sixteen stairs above the first floor. Looking to the right, I saw him curled up on my wife’s chair. But, to my left, I spied two paramedics going through my wife’s purse in her bedroom. I lost it! I immediately called the police. I was told unless I could prove that there was something taken, there was nothing they could do.
Did they ask me if they could go upstairs, or worse yet, root through her purse? No way in a million years. What I found out later was that it was their right over mine to commit these acts so they could contact the head of the hospital who would in turn get ahold of the coroner. The decision would then be made whether he should come to our residence and declare her dead. It was decided by their actions that he was not required to make the trip.
What evolved out of this whole experience other than losing the love of my life of 44-plus years was to devise an Emergency Medical Packet that took the place of persons violating our private space, particularly without our consent. I first went to my general practitioner, then my attorney, followed by the Mutual Aid Ambulance Service Supervisor, finishing up by visiting House of Representative Joe Petrarca’s office and talking to the representative.
What we ended up including was a full scale medical history questionnaire five pages long, a POLST Form that had to be filled out by a person’s physician, which in essence told the emergency medical staff in the emergency rooms of hospitals what to do when patients were taken into the hospital unconscious and the two best directives my attorney could find pertaining to a living will and power of attorney. Also enclosed is a Yellow Dot Program booklet, that after filled out with similar but abbreviated information is placed in one’s vehicle’s glove compartment.
What then is done with each Emergency Medical Packet is pretty much left to the beholder. I put mine in a transparent magazine holder next to my front door. When the ambulance carts me out from the residence, the information can be quickly obtained and referenced.
Now that we are living in some very life-threatening times, there is no excuse why packets can’t be made as soon as possible and put in places that are easily accessible to lay one’s hands on. To be included is one’s complete medical history, with everything included, typed out with headings and lines, such as spelling of name, address, birthdate, ‘surgeries and years, doctor names and phone numbers, religion, blood type, medications, type of drug and what for, supplements, left the USA lately, on oxygen, use a walker, rollator or wheelchair, special needs, what pharmacy one belongs to, when seen last by a doctor or specialist, etc.
No excuses! I sell my packets for $15 each. You save the money and make your packet your own. What you make may just save your life. Start it today!
