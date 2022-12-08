When I first saw the title of this story, I didn’t think of that as something that was referring to the Catholic church, but just the opposite, explanations that were referring to the Protestant denominations. After all, those Christians refer to the body and blood of Christ as a symbol whereby we Catholics refer to the sacrament as the true species as His actual body and blood.
I decided to read on and see what Father Michael Bergeron from Bayou Catholic had to say about the various symbols of this glorious season.
He first starts out by quoting the Bible. From Ecclesiastes 3:1, “There is an appointed time for everything. And there is a time for every event under heaven.” He then proceeded to explain the origin of the date of Christmas.
“The idea to celebrate Christmas on the day we know as Christmas,” Father Bergeron stated, “the Catholic Church wanted to eclipse the festivities of the rival pagan religion that threatened Christianity’s existence. On Dec. 25, the Romans celebrated the birthday of their sun god,” he said. “Although it was not popular to celebrate people’s birthdays in those times, church leaders decided that in order to compete with pagan celebration, they would themselves order a festival in celebration of the birth of Christ. Although the actual season of Jesus’s birth is thought to be in spring, the date of Dec. 25 was chosen as the official birthday celebration to compete head on with the rival pagan celebration.”
As can be seen in my title, “Xmas” is not slang for the name Christmas. Its derivation came from the Greek language. It is a shortened abbreviation for the name “Christ.”
The tradition of the Christmas tree was brought to this country by the German-speaking immigrants. The tree is an ‘evergreen’ and is one of the few trees that does not die (lose its leaves) in the winter. For this reason, it is a symbol of everlasting life, the precious gift from Jesus to all believers.
One of the most popular symbols of Christmas is the star. Many people top their tree with a star or place a star that is brightly lit over their homes. It was the star that led the Magi to the humble crib of the newborn king. The Magi were the first non-Jewish people to visit Christ and they represented all people outside the nation of Israel. In a sense, the Christmas star is God’s invitation to offer ourselves to the Father of all people and nations and to adore Him. Tradition tells us that the gifts brought by the Magi were later sold to pay for Mary, Joseph and Jesus’s escape to Egypt.
Gold was the most precious of all metals which symbolized the preciousness of the child. Frankincense was a type of incense which was used in the temples and symbolized the baby as the high priest of all humanity. Myrrh was a valuable and aromatic spice. When the bark is pierced and turns red, it symbolized the blood shed when the side of Jesus was pierced.
Angels play an important role in the Christmas story of our salvation. An angel appeared to the shepherds to announce the good news that a savior has been born who is the Messiah. An angel appeared to Joseph to assure him of Mary’s faithfulness. The angels appeared to the shepherds in the field, and finally to Joseph to tell him to flee to Egypt.
And how can we forget St. Nick, also known as Santa Claus? Born in Turkey in the fourth century, he was noted for his love of children and his generosity. He reflected God’s gift of grace to all. His origin comes from a poem written in 1822 by Clement Moore call “A Visit from St. Nick.”
Decorating the Christmas tree with ornaments made with cookies and bread was a European custom. They were hung on trees to give thanks for our daily bread.
Red and green are the colors used most at Christmastime. Red symbolizes the blood of Christ and the martyrs who loved God. Green is the color of hope and a sign of life.
